William Regal Details Conversations With Tony Khan About Leaving AEW

Last year, William Regal exited AEW, which Tony Khan confirmed was because he wanted to spend more time with his son, Charlie Dempsey. Regal later thanked the company for his time there. In a series of tweets, Regal spoke about his conversations with Khan and reiterated he was thankful to AEW and wanted to clear up misinterpretations.

He wrote: “Just so anyone who wants to know the truth. I know Tony summed up a few conversations we had with quick answer. FYI, Tony called me at 9 pm on a Sunday night and I discussed my reasons for leaving were time spent where I won’t to be. Then and I only then did he tell me where he was and what problems he was having. I told him to get off the phone and take care off his family and he shouldn’t be talking to me know. I also realise he has summed up conversations with brief answers.

We eventually talked about me leaving 2 weeks later in Jacksonville. Time and time spent was the reasons for my leaving, no agenda for anything else. I have lived through some serious times in 2018/19 and realize time is all I have. I had a great time in AEW and are thankful for the time I spent there with many of my close friends and the amazing crew. I just want to make that public so people stop misinterpreting it. It’s sad that people in our job can’t realize that you can be a decent human being without having an agenda or taking advantage. This is the last time I will mention this. Again, I would like to thank AEW for there gracious acceptance of me and for Tony to take me onboard.

And just so you know, there’s a few spelling mistakes in my last tweets but I spent too much time at school daydreaming of being a Pro Wrestler. Aew we’re very kind to me and I enjoyed my time there. I made the most of my time there and NEVER double crossed anyone.”

Just so anyone who wants to know the truth. I know Tony summed up a few conversations we had with quick answer. FYI, Tony called me at 9 pm on a Sunday night and I discussed my reasons for leaving were time spent where I won’t to be. Then and I only then did he tell me ….1/2 — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) April 22, 2023

.. where he was and what problems he was having. I told him to get off the phone and take care off his family and he shouldn’t be talking to me know. I also realise he has summed up conversations with brief answers. …… — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) April 22, 2023

We eventually talked about me leaving 2 weeks later in Jacksonville. Time and time spent was the reasons for my leaving, no agenda for anything else. I have lived through some serious times in 2018/19 and realize time is all I have… — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) April 22, 2023

I had a great time in AEWand are thankful for the time I spent there with many of my close friends and the amazing crew. I just want to make that public so people stop misinterpreting it. It’s sad that people in our job can’t realize…. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) April 22, 2023

… that you can be a decent human being without having an agenda or taking advantage. This is the last time I will mention this. Again, I would like to thank AEW for there gracious acceptance of me and for Tony to take me onboard. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) April 22, 2023