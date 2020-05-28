Willie Mack on His Unique Ring Style, His Influences in Wrestling And Who Inspired Him Growing Up as a Fan

Speaking with Jeffrey Harris for the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast, Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Willie Mack talked about his ring style and who influenced him when he was developing it. Mack has a propensity for both power maneuvers and agility-based moves, with standing moonsaults sitting next to more traditional big man maneuvers in his arsenal. Mack talked about how he developed that style from early on and how being proficient with them helped him maintain the moveset as he grew older and his body filled out.

Mack also discussed who his influences and inspirations were in terms of wrestlers when he was growing up as a wrestling fan. Highlights and the full audio are below:

On how he developed his ring style: “I just wanted to do something different. Because people see me, they think I’m gonna throw your around and slow everything down. But I was trained fast-paced. I like watching Rey Mysterio and all the little dudes and the power dudes, and I just mixed that all into one. So people, it don’t matter if I’m first match or last match, still remember what happened with me. And that’s what I wanted.”

On his proficiency with agility-based moves: “No, I’ve been doing that stuff since I was like four years old, so your body get used to it no matter how heavy you get. It’s just knowing how to land on your stomach instead of landing on your feet, that’s the only part you gotta remember.”

On the guys in wrestling that inspired him growing up: “Oh like Rey, Bret Hart. Hulk Hogan of course, Warrior. Booker T, RVD, a bunch of folks. I could go on and on, but this would be a long story.”

In the full interview, Mack talks about being in his first Impact singles title run, who influenced his in-ring style, who he’s looking forward to facing as champion and a possible match with Tessa Blanchard, Moose naming himself the “real World Champion,” and more.

0:00: Intro, Larry Csonka tribute

3:48: On how it feels to be in his first Impact singles title run, being part of the title’s lineage

4:46: On Impact’s new era since moving to AXS TV

5:15: On Johnny Swinger and Chris Bey attacking on Impact, his plan for them

6:38: On his ring style, who influenced him and doing agile moves with his style

8:24: On Moose labelling himself the “real World Champion”

9:11: On wrestling being the only real weekly live entertainment in the pandemic, working without crowds

12:08: On missing live crowds, adjusting to working empty arenas

12:37: On who he’s looking forward to defend the title against, a possible champion vs. champion match with Tessa Blanchard

13:38: On his favorite match he’s seen and his favorite match he’s done

15:01: On watching wrestling with his father, Joey Ryan’s best advice, his father’s reaction when he got into wrestling

16:18: On his message to the fans and where to find him online

17:39: Outro

