Willie Mack Would Eventually Like to Go to WWE, Isn’t Crazy About Starting All Over in NXT

– Speaking with Jeffrey Harris for the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast, Impact Wrestling star and former NWA National heavyweight champion Willie Mack discussed the possibility of going to NXT or WWE in the future. As previously reported, Willie Mack was actually signed by WWE in 2014. However, he was ultimately released from that contract before going to NXT due to a doctor’s concerns over his knee and his blood pressure. Here’s what Willie Mack had to say about a possible future in NXT or WWE:

“Well, I grew up watching WWE and to get that opportunity to get to go there was great, but I never even got to actually go to the Performance Center officially and start my schedule for my contract. Eventually, I’d like to go there, but if it don’t happen, hey, at least I know I was on their radar because it’s like out of thousands and thousands of people, I got picked, did the tryout, and got a contract, if you think about it. But the way I am, I don’t know if I want to go to NXT or nothing because it’s like they start you all the way over. And it’s like, if you’re already established somewhere, to go there with years of training and experience and whatever you got your name value on, and to start all the way over again, I don’t know if I want to do that.

Introduction (0:00)

On working with Michael Elgin in Impact and his current status with Impact (1:40)

On how the current regime is handling things in Impact (2:20)

On Impact’s problems with Pursuit Channel and if there’s any word of Impact moving to another channel (2:42)

On if he’ll be at Slammiversary and how he likes working in Texas (3:38)

On his run as NWA National Champion and working for the revamped NWA (4:55)

On Nick Aldis taking a shot at Impact signing him (6:45)

On the status of Lucha Underground (7:39)

On AEW’s success and whether he wants to work with the company down the line (8:04)

On which talent in Impact he hasn’t worked with yet that he wants to (9:45)

On when he first knew he wanted to be a pro wrestler (10:19)

On the key to being a successful working pro wrestler (10:54)

On being signed by WWE in 2014 and if he wants to go to NXT or WWE in the future (11:41)

On if his Impact contract is exclusive and if he’s interested working in MLW or Japan (13:01)

On whether the indy scene in the US is improving (15:12)

On what wrestling he enjoys watching in his free time (15:51)

Where to find him on social media (16:51)