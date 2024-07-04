wrestling / News

Willow Nightingale Moves Onto Finals Of Women’s Owen Hart Tournament On AEW Dynamite

July 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Willow Nightingale AEW Dynamite 7-3-24 Image Credit: AEW

Willow Nightingale has made it to the finals of the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, advancing on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Nightingale defeated Kris Statlander in the semifinals on Wednesday’s episode due to distraction from Stokely Hathaway.

Nightingale will face the winner of Hikaru Shida vs. Mariah May in the finals of the tournament, with the winner getting an AEW Women’s World Championship match at All In.

