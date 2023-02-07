Willow Nightingale on Sara Del Rey Being Her Dream Matchup

– During a recent edition of the Excuse Me podcast, AEW star Willow Nightingale spoke to Vickie Guerrero on NXT coach and trainer Sara Del Rey (aka Sara Amato) being a dream matchup for her. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Willow Nightingale on Sara Del Ray being a dream matchup for her: “She’s not actively wrestling in-ring right now, but Sara Del Rey, when I had started wrestling, was everything that I kind of had aspired to be.”

Nightgale on Del Rey’s part in the women’s revolution: “I think her fingerprints have really been seen throughout the way that women’s wrestling is presented on television and elsewhere now. In my head, that term ‘women’s revolution ‘that we heard a lot a couple of years ago was largely based on the work that she did. So that is like my dream match. She is someone who I had studied a lot when I started.”