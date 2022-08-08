Windham Rotunda Responds To Claim That Post On Wrestling Was ‘Cryptic’

Windham Rotunda got some attention for a social media post he made about the wrestling industry, and he’s responded to criticism that it was another “cryptic” tease. As noted yesterday, the former Bray Wyatt posted to his Twitter account with a piece about the good and bad sides of the wrestling industry. The post was interpreted as being “cryptic” by some users, which led to Rotunda replying to a message that people would “lap it up.”

Rotunda replied:

“It’s not meant to be cryptic. It’s a reminder to myself and others that need reminding just how special this business is. And how lucky we are to have it. Put your microscope and biases aside and read it again.”