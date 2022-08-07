Windham Rotunda Says Wrestling ‘Isn’t a Love Story’

The former Bray Wyatt, Windham Rotunda, recently reflected on what wrestling means to him. Rotunda, who has been largely out of the industry since he was released in late July of last year, took to his Twitter account on Sunday to talk about the wrestling and how, despite some negative aspects, it’s a wonderful thing.

Rotunda posted to his account:

“Wrestling is not a love story, it’s a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can’t understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is business.

“But it can also be a land where Dead men walk. Where Honor makes you Elite. Where Demons run for office. And Rock bottom is a reason to rejoice. WOOOOO! It’s an escape. A reason to point the blame at anyone but yourself for 2-3 hours. An excuse to be a kid again, and nothing matters except the moment we are in. Wrestling is not a love story, it’s much more. It’s hope.

“And in a world surrounded in hate, greed and violence, a world where closure may never come. We all know a place that has hot and cold hope on tap. For better or for worse.”

Rotunda filed a trademark for his current Twitter handle “Wyatt 6” in late June.