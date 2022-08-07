wrestling / News
Windham Rotunda Says Wrestling ‘Isn’t a Love Story’
The former Bray Wyatt, Windham Rotunda, recently reflected on what wrestling means to him. Rotunda, who has been largely out of the industry since he was released in late July of last year, took to his Twitter account on Sunday to talk about the wrestling and how, despite some negative aspects, it’s a wonderful thing.
Rotunda posted to his account:
“But it can also be a land where Dead men walk. Where Honor makes you Elite. Where Demons run for office. And Rock bottom is a reason to rejoice. WOOOOO! It’s an escape. A reason to point the blame at anyone but yourself for 2-3 hours. An excuse to be a kid again, and nothing matters except the moment we are in. Wrestling is not a love story, it’s much more. It’s hope.
“And in a world surrounded in hate, greed and violence, a world where closure may never come. We all know a place that has hot and cold hope on tap. For better or for worse.”
Rotunda filed a trademark for his current Twitter handle “Wyatt 6” in late June.
– Windham6 pic.twitter.com/lZaqeXGFIk
— WYATT 6 (@Windham6) August 7, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Ken Anderson Recalls WWE Creative Plans For Him To Cash In Money In The Bank, Nixed World Title Run Due To Injury
- The Undertaker Thinks Triple H Will Do Well In New WWE Roles
- Update On Several Wrestlers Absent From RAW and Smackdown Lately
- Backstage Rumor on AEW Changing Plans for Tag Team Title Match at All Out