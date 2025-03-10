Winfree’s AEW Revolution 2025 Review  

Hello everyone and welcome to 411mania’s LIVE coverage of AEW Revolution, I’m Robert Winfree and I’ll be your host. The big story this time around is that the Death Riders story is still going and AEW world champion Jon Moxley will defend the briefcase full of newspaper against Adam “Cope” Copeland and the specter of Christian Cage with his legally distinct Money In The Bank contract looms large. As a purely editorial note, the Death Riders thing ending with Cope winning then Cage cashing in and ultimately all this led to is two 50 year old ex WWE guys feuding over the world title is kind of nutty. Also we’ll get a heated encounter between MJF and “Hangman” Adam Page as those two have been trying to kill each other, Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher will have our acrobatic contest for the evening, Swerve Strickland and Rick O’Sheay of the south central O’Sheay’s have been pretty heated and will battle for the next world title shot, Mercedes Mone will rack up another title defense which works for her brother, honestly I might be most interested in the style clash between Kazuchika Okada and Brody King. We’ve also got Toni Storm vs. Mariah May again, as well as another clash between Konosuke Takeshita and Kenny Omega for Takeshita’s International title. AEW has been a little up and down over the last year or so but this represents a chance to close a few longer running chapters, such as Storm vs. May or Ospreay vs. Fletcher, and spice up a few things going forward. This is the first AEW PPV of 2025 so let’s hope they get things started with a bang.

Zero Hour results:

Komander and Hologram w/ Alex Abrahantes defeated Lee Johnson and Blake Christian

Daniel Garcia and the Undisputed Kingdom (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly) defeated Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, Lee Moriarty, and Capt. Shawn Dean)

Chris Jericho vs. Gravity ended in a No Contest

Big Boom AJ and The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe) defeated Johnny TV and MxM Collection (Mansoor and Mason Madden)

We’re starting with some heat, MJF vs. Adam Page.

Match #1: Maxwell Jacob Friedman vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

They start trading strikes early with Page getting the better of it. MJF with some misdirection to take over after he rakes the eyes of Page. MJF slams Page down by the hair and taunts so Page pops up and grabs a chin lock and MJF counters with a jawbreaker. Page with a jawbreaker of his own then a chop, but MJF catches a jumping Page with a powerbomb backbreaker for a 2 count. Some taunting from MJF then a slow motion Shining Wizard which is basically a crotch to the face, then he trash talks but Page is pissed now and starts unloading elbows. MJF with a thumb to the eye to cut Page off then yells about AEW being his company but that allows Page to recover and hit a fall away slam. Page sends MJF out of the ring then follows with a plancha.

Back in the ring Page sets for the Buckshot Lariat but MJF just slowly rolls out to the apron so Page runs around the apron and boots him to the floor. Page climbs up top and moonsaults onto MJF, and he lands on his feet cleanly. Back in the ring Page sets for another Buckshot Lariat but MJF stumbles into a corner to deny Page the blow. MJF with a superkick then an Alabama Slam and a hammerlock DDT for a 2 count. Page grabs a Small Package and they both try pins then MJF with a roll up and superkick but Page counters a piledriver into Dead Eye for a near fall. MJF tries the Heatseeker but Page shoves him off then decapitates him with a Buckshot Lariat but MJF gets a foot on the ropes to break the pin that follows.

MJF tries the Salt of the Earth but Page just ignores him, spits on him, then lands a stiff lariat. Page sets for another Buckshot Lariat, but MJF falls out of the ring. Visibly frustrated, Page stalks around the ring to see MJF sitting against the ring steps, he charges at MJF but MJF moves and Page eats steel. Page still has some control and sends MJF back into the ring and tries the Buckshot Lariat again but MJF counters into Salt of the Earth on the shoulder that just hit the steps. MJF cranks the hold, then switches to a Crippler Crossface as Page was close to the ropes. Page scoots towards the ropes but MJF rolls them back to the center and locks in a terrible looking traditional armbar. Again Page scoots towards the ropes so MJF switches to a Rings of Saturn variant and Page gets his feet to the ropes to break the hold.

They spill out of the ring and MJF takes Tony Schiavonne’s headset and trash talks Page for a moment then rakes the back of Page. Page tries a Tombstone but his left arm gives out. Elbow from Page then he moonsaults off the barricade, picks MJF into a Tombstone but MJF rolls through into one of his own and then Tombstone’s Page onto a set up chair in the corner of the ringside area. MJF rolls into the ring and the ref starts counting Page out as a doctor checks on Page. Page does beat the count at 9 and MJF looks like he might cry. MJF yells about the fans choosing Page instead of him and throws a mild tantrum then tries the Heatseeker but Page counters by walking through the ropes and hitting another Dead Eye then an Angel’s Wings with a rough landing for MJF. Page pulls himself to the apron and wants the Buckshot Lariat instead of trying to pin, MJF staggers up and Page hits the Buckshot Lariat to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Adam Page won in 19:15

Rating: 4 stars

Thoughts: They sold the hatred well enough and were plenty physical, plus both men continue to do very good character work. I think this could have been a touch shorter but I appreciate them kind of protecting the Tombstone spot instead of it just leading to another near fall. I’m a little surprised to see Page win cleanly but not in a bad way.

Match #2 – TBS Title Match: (c) Mercedes Mone vs. Momo Watanabe

They circle then tie up and Mone forces Momo into a corner then gives a clean break and does her silly dance. Momo with a go behind, Mone transitions into an arm wringer and they trade escapes for a bit before Momo hits the ropes for some running and kicks Mone then lands a snapmare and pats Mone’s head. They start shoving next then Mone hits the ropes and lands a shoulder block. Momo with some leg kicks to drop Mone but she misses a running kick and after a minor miscue Mone tries a top rope arm drag only for Momo to counter into a crossface chicken wing. Mone fights free and tries an Octopus Hold then they trade roll ups before Momo kicks Mone in the arm. Head kick from Momo gets a 2 count. Mone counters a Meteora into the Statement Maker but Momo gets to the ropes pretty quickly. Momo kicks Mone a few times but Money then hits a sort of Meteora through the ropes to set Momo on the apron. Mone looks for a crowd reaction, doesn’t really get it, then they fight over a piledriver spot and eventually Mone tries a powerbomb to the floor and hits it.

They head back into the ring and Mone gets a 2 count. Mone starts working the arm of Momo but Momo fights free and they trade a few strikes then Momo tries a backslide then transitions into a modified Dead Eye. Mone with some kicks out of the corner then the 3 Amigos but Momo blocks the third and hits her own 3 Amigos but Mone avoids the third only to wind up suplexed into a tree of woe position. Boy that was convoluted. Momo then lands some kicks to the chest until Mone drops out of the tree of woe. Dropkick from Momo, then another one in the corner and she then hits a basement dropkick but only a 2 count on the cover.

More kicks from Momo until Mone ducks one then tries a bridging O’Connor Roll but Momo counters into a Crossface Chicken Wing which Mone counters into a pin for 2. Momo goes back to that hold but Mone counters into a Backstabber. Mone heads up top for a Meteora but only a 2 count. Some chops from Mone but she misses a corner attack then Momo lands kicks from the apron until Mone drops. They’re on the apron and Momo heads up top and hits a Meteora onto the apron which gets a near fall back in the ring. Mone tries a Money Maker, Momo fights it off but then runs into a kick and Mone grabs the Statement Maker again. Momo scoots towards the ropes but when Mone kicks away from the ropes Momo tries the crossface chicken wing again only for Mone to counter and hit a powerbomb for a 2 count. The crowd is finally into this match a bit, Mone heads up top but is slow and Momo sits up then kicks her in the head. Momo climbs up top with Mone and hits an avalanche spinning Uranage for a near fall. Half nelson suplex from Momo gets a 2 count.

Momo tries Peach Sunrise, Mone blocks it and Momo responds with kicks to the head then lands a buzzsaw kick for a near fall. Now Momo goes up top but Mone avoids a flying nothing then heads up for a second rope crossbody for a 2 count. Money Maker connects, into the Statement Maker and Momo taps.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Mercedes Mone retained the title in 18:18

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: As bored as I am by Mone in general I have to give credit to these two for finally getting the crowd around and into the match. It took them 15 minutes but they did it and that deserves respect. There was 0 drama here which hurt, and I’m not sure this needed as much time as it got in an ideal world.

Match #3: Swerve Strickland w/ Prince Nana vs. Ricochet

A “you are bald” chant at Ricochet, do they think he doesn’t know that? Both men avoid early finisher attempts then Swerve lands a shoulder block. Ricochet rolls to the floor and recovers his composure until Swerve goes after him and they wind up back in the ring with some mutual acrobatics until Swerve hits a reverse Shock Treatment. Swerve with some slaps to Ricochet’s head then he heads up top for a diving back elbow to the back of Ricochet’s head. European uppercut to the back as well from Swerve. Ricochet pulls Swerve into the middle buckle then lands a back suplex. Ricochet warns Nana away from the robe he stole then boots Swerve and slaps him for good measure. Swerve clotheslines Ricochet out of the ring then follows him and unloads with punches against the barricade. Nana tries to stop Swerve and Swerve accidentally knocks him down. Swerve apologizes but Nana isn’t happy and walks off as Ricochet then hits a House Call off the barricade. Back in the ring Ricochet lands a springboard clothesline then Lionsault for a 2 count. Nana is walking up the ramp and actually leaves the ring area.

Ricochet sends Swerve into the corner chest first and poses. Swerve fights up and clocks Ricochet with an elbow then a chop. Ricochet comes off the ropes with a Cutter to retain control of the match then Ricochet makes faces at some moderately notable ringside personalities. Chin lock from Ricochet, Swerve counters into a backbreaker then a lovely looking dropkick and both men are down. Swerve fires up with clotheslines then they hit the ropes and Swerve avoids a Cutter then picks up Ricochet for a suplex and a 2 count. Ricochet hits the ropes and lands a discus lariat then heads up top only for Swerve to punch him. Swerve climbs up with Ricochet and clubs at him while they set up an elaborate spot resulting in noting as Ricochet falls to the apron then hits a kick and a lovely springboard hurricanrana for a 2 count then Swerve hoists Ricochet up and hits a powerbomb then again and switches to a spinning powerslam but all that only for a near fall.

They head to the apron and Ricochet lands a back elbow then tries a kick but Swerve catches it and lands a head kick. Ricochet then hits a poisoned rana on the apron and both men tumble to the floor. They nearly head back into the ring then Ricochet sends Swerve onto the Spanish announce table. Ricochet joins Swerve on the table and tries a powerbomb but Swerve fights free and punches Ricochet, Ricochet then lands a kick but gets caught in a lovely Vertebreaker on the table which does not break. They head back into the ring, Swerve looks for a Swerve Stomp and connects with it but only a near fall. Swerve sets for a House Call but Ricochet just flops to his face and then tries a low blow but Swerve blocks it so Ricochet hits the rolling Northern Lights suplex into a Brainbuster. Ricochet heads up top, 630 senton connects but only a near fall again.

Ricochet can’t believe it, and Nana runs down to get the rope as Swerve rolls up Ricochet for 2. Nana dons the robe, then Ricochet hits a suicide dive onto Nana and reclaims the robe then dons it and catches a diving Swerve with a Death Valley Driver, nice spot. Ricochet mocks the career of Ken Jeong, the most baby face thing that man as ever done. Swerve and Ricochet head into the ring, Ricochet still wearing the robe and hits Vertigo but only another near fall. Ricochet can’t believe it and sets for the Spirit Gun but Nana grabs the robe to stifle that and Ricochet pulls him into the ring and they fight over the robe. Swerve with a roll up for 2 then Ricochet runs Swerve into Nana and rolls him up for 2 then Swerve hits a House Call. Swerve with another House Call but again only 2. That’s a little bit much for me. Big Pressure from Swerve and that finally ends things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Swerve Strickland won in 18:09

Rating: 4.5 stars

Thoughts: Nice athletic stuff but also hard hitting, they didn’t sacrifice the intensity and emotion for some of their acrobatics and that’s a tough line for some people to walk. The near falls got a little excessive down the stretch but that’s a minor gripe all things considered, and the Nana drama bordered on too much but they kept things in line.

Post match Swerve returns the robe to Nana who embraces him and they celebrate together.

Match #4 – Continental Title Match: (c) Kazuchika Okada vs. Brody King

They circle then tie up and Brody pushes Okada into a corner, Okada switches the position then gives a mocking clean break. Eye rake from Okada then he tries to lift Brody but Brody just hoists him up with ease and hits a scoop slam. Okada rolls to the floor and Brody follows then chops away at Okada. Back into the ring Okada attacks Brody and goes into some corner offense. Brody sends Okada to the apron then clubs him to the floor and follows him to land another chop then whip Okada into the barricade. More ringside brawling from Brody getting the better of Okada, he sets a chair up and sets up Okada for a barricade crossbody but Okada avoids that then hits a DDT on the floor. Back into the ring they trade strikes again with Brody getting the better of things with his chops but he misses a corner attack and Okada lands a scoop slam and is very pleased with himself. Okada heads up top but Brody chops him then climbs up with him and hits a fairly high velocity superplex to put both men down.

Brody fires up with clotheslines and a back body drop, Okada rolls out of the ring and Brody hits a very big bodied suicide dive. Okada staggers up against the barricade then grabs the title but Brody kicks him and sets him up for the barricade crossbody again but this time it connects and Brody bounces off the barricade. They head back into the ring, the title is in a corner, Brody lands a senton for a 2 count. Okada tries to fight back with a boot but misses a dropkick and Brody wipes him out with a lariat then Okada blocks a powerbomb with the Air Raid neckbreaker. Once again Okada heads up top and hits an elbow drop then gives us the bird instead of a pose. Okada tries the Rainmaker but Brody ducks, then scoops him up and hits a corner Death Valley Driver and follows with a cannonball senton in the corner but that only gets a 2 count. They head to the apron and Okada lands a back body drop then as they’re on the floor he hits a shotgun dropkick to send Brody into the barricade.

They head back into the ring and Okada has a chair, the ref takes it from him and Okada lands a belt shot as the ref disposed of the chair and that only gets a near fall. Okada tries the Rainmaker but Brody counters with a stiff clothesline of his own then tries the Ganso Bomb but Okada slips free only for Brody to land a headbutt which staggers both men. Brody with a corner avalanche then tries another cannonball senton but Okada intercepts with a nice looking dropkick. Rainmaker connects and that’ll do it for Okada.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kazuchika Okada retained the title in 11:45

Rating: 3.5 stars

Thoughts: I dug the physicality here, they brought it to each other. A little bit like the Mone match the lack of drama hurt this, because Okada doesn’t lose very often, but Brody got to showcase his skills and Okada was a willing dance partner to his style. Good stuff overall here.

Match #5 – AEW Tag Team Title Match: (c) The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) w/ MVP vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd)

Shelton and Truth start things off, Shelton avoids a shoulder block but Truth then kicks him and hits a suplex but Shelton no sells it and pops up then hits a scoop slam. Floyd tags in and punches Shelton a few times before hitting the ropes and then trying an O’Connor Roll but Shelton hits a knee lift. Truth tags in to hit a dropkick and they double clothesline Shelton out of the ring. Bobby with a cheap grab to Floyd but Truth is able to knock Bobby off the apron and save his partner. MVP rallies the troops as the Outrunners pose in the ring. Bobby and Shelton storm the ring and end the fun and games with violence. Shelton boots down Truth then tags in Bobby who hits some corner work then a neckbreaker. Truth avoids a suplex but eats a back elbow then gets clotheslined out of the ring. Shelton tags in and follows him to the floor then bounces him around between the ring and the barricade. Back in the ring Shelton with a lovely German suplex. Another German from Shelton then he tags in Bobby. Corner work from Bobby, Truth tries an up and over but gets caught with a running powerslam for a 2 count.

Shelton tags in and scoops Truth up but Truth slips free and hits a running bulldog to put both men down. Floyd is fired up on the apron and gets the tag then fires punches at Shelton. Shelton blocks a slam but misses a corner knee and Floyd hits a scoop slam then Truth stops Bobby from getting into the ring. Floyd and Truth draw on the power and hit a double elbow drop. Bobby runs through both men and then grabs Truth on the floor but Truth misdirects Bobby into the ring steps. In the ring Floyd starts Hulking up through punches from Shelton then lands punches and a corner clothesline but Shelton lands a punch. They start trading punches then Floyd goes up top and walks the ropes for an arm drag but Shelton pops up and decapitates him with a superkick only for Truth to break up the pin. Bobby spikes Truth then Shelton hits the corner knee to set up a Bobby Spear. Floyd then takes the same combination and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Hurt Syndicate won in 8:37

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: An extended squash but a fun one along the way, I don’t mean this as in insult to the Outrunners but this was exactly what this kind of match should have been. Credit to the Outrunners for making it fun while it lasted, and credit to Bobby and Shelton for knowing how to be giving enough without ever compromising their credibility.

Match #6 – Hollywood Ending Women’s Title Match: (c) “Timeless” Toni Storm w/ Luther vs. Mariah May

No disqualification and falls count anywhere for this one. May charges Toni during her entrance and the brawl is on. They fight on the entrance stage and May lands a slap then tries to suplex Toni to the floor but has to settle for a DDT for a 2 count. May gets a taser, Luther tries to stop her and May takes him to dick kick city then dropkicks him over a table to kind of take him out of the equation. That landing on the dropkick was a little awkward for May and she’s slow to get up which allows Toni to slap her then hit a Sky High off the stage and through a table but only a 2 count when she eventually recovers enough to make a cover. Toni rams May into a barricade and drags May towards the ring then rams her into the ring steps and sets for Storm Zero onto the steel but May escapes that only to get crotched on the barricade then Toni hits the draping DDT on the floor. Toni sets for a hip attack against the barricade but May avoids it and Toni wipes out then May hits a Storm Zero on the ring steps. May gets a length of chain then a few chairs and sends everything into the ring to distract as Toni blades. Yeah, Toni is bleeding when the camera cuts back to her, decent blade job from her.

Into the ring now and May puts Toni in a tree of woe then hits a chair assisted hip attack for a 2 count. Toni fires up with a German suplex then they roll out of the ring where Toni finds a bucket with broken glass and May has a bucket of her own. They both tape up fists then cover their fists in broken glass and we’ve got a Taipei Death Match situation. Both women avoids punches and Toni lands the first punch and May rolls out of the ring while Toni dumps broken glass on the mat. Oh, there’s an unbroken champagne bottle as well. May is bleeding technically, not a great blade job so Toni grabs glass and rakes it across May’s face to help. Toni goes for a kick but May breaks a bottle between her legs. They head up top and May licks Toni’s blood, but Toni shoves her down only for May to then hit a hurricanrana into the glass. Mayday onto the glass but only a near fall. Toni might rank on the Muta scale at this point with her crimson mask and May is bleeding more now. May tries another Mayday but Toni counters into Storm Zero on a chair but again only a near fall.

Toni heads out of the ring to find something and locates the bloody high heel shoe. May tries to run away onto the entrance stage, Toni follows and stomps her onto the title which is still on the stage. Toni whips May with the title belt then brandishes the shoe but May scoops her up with a Mayday on the stage but still can’t keep Toni down for a 3 count. May’s face is a bloody mask now and she picks up the shoe then pulls Toni near a table. Toni blocks a shoe shot, headbutts May down then unloads on her with the shoe and spikes her with Storm Zero through the table to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Toni Storm retained the title in 12:50

Rating: 5 stars

Thoughts: That was every bit of bloodshed, violence, and drama that those two could have put into this. Also getting all of that story and violence done in less than 15 minutes, that’s some good stuff.

Post match the two bloody women just lay out under the spotlight on the stage.

Match #7 – International Title Match: (c) Konosuke Takeshita w/ Don Callis vs. Kenny Omega

Callis has joined commentary. They tie up but neither man gets an edge. Another tie up, Takeshita grabs a side headlock then tries a shoulder block but neither man will go down. They start trading strikes, Takeshita gets the better of that but Omega lands a back slap, because he’s a jerk only for Takeshita to still get the better of him. Suplex from Omega then a corner elbow and he sends Takeshita out of the ring then follows with a plancha. Omega sends Takeshita into the barricade then rams him into the ring a few times and lands a chop. Takeshita rakes the eyes of Omega then hits a Stun Gun onto the apron. Takeshita rams Omega into the barricade then they head back into the ring. Some control work from Takeshita, Omega tries to fight back but Takeshita slams him down for a 2 count then sends Omega out of the ring. Callis with some cheap shots as Takeshita distracts the ref. Takeshita sends Omega back into the ring and lands mounted punches then grabs a chin lock.

Omega fights free of the chin lock but Takeshita clocks him with an elbow then sends Omega to the apron but Omega hits him the rams him into the corner and heads up top but misses a flying crossbody. Takeshita with a kitchen sink knee lift for a 2 count but he’s begun to zero in on the body of Omega. Some corner shoulder thrusts Omega as Takeshita continues on the body. Omega tries punches but Takeshita kicks him to cut him off then hits an Exploder suplex. Takeshita rolls to the floor and goes under the ring to find a table and sets it up on the floor then joins Omega on the apron. Takeshita tries a Blue Thunder Bomb through the table but Omega blocks it then chops away at Takeshita. Omega then just grabs Takeshita by the face and rams his head into the apron. On the floor now Omega hits a Finlay Roll then a moonsault off the barricade but Takeshita shoves him from the barricade into another stretch of barricade ribs first.

Omega is in agony in the time keepers area but is able to drag himself back to the ring before the 10 count only for Takeshita to greet him with a nasty elbow for a 2 count. Deadlift Brainbuster from Takeshita gets another 2 count. Takeshita grabs a body scissors next to further attack the body of Omega. Takeshita switches to a rear bear hug when Omega threatened a modified ankle lock and Omega winds up fighting to his feet then turns into Takeshita and boxes the ears a couple of times to break the hold. Omega up and over then hits a crossbody off the second rope. Now Omega fires up with double chops then some jabs. Another Finlay roll from Omega then a moonsault to follow for a 2 count. Some body blows from Takeshita but Omega fights back with a hurricanrana that sends Takeshita out of the ring. Omega sets for the Terminator dive but Callis trips him up to cut that off and then Takeshita with a Cactus clothesline to send both men out of the right. German suplex on the floor from Takeshita, then Takeshita sets to put Omega through the table with a suplex but Omega fights that off and clubs down Takeshita then turns the table over to some boos.

Omega tries a suplex or Brainbuster, but Takeshita counters with a Gordbuster that drops Omega onto the upended table, that could have gone badly. Takeshita puts the table on it’s edge then hits another Gordbuster to drop Omega body first across the edge of the table. That can’t have been fun. Back into the ring Takeshita hits a senton, then another one for good measure. Omega blocks a third with his knees but Takeshita still hits a front slam then climbs up top for misses a senton and just eats the mat as Omega rolls away and both men are down. Both men fight up and start trading blows with Takeshita being the heavier handed guy, despite that Omega fires up with a flurry only for Takeshita to respond in kind and drop Omega with an elbow. Takeshita into the ropes but Omega avoids the jumping clothesline and hits a snap Dragon suplex then tries a second but Takeshita fights that one off and crushes Omega with a body shot. V Trigger from Omega though then a powerbomb and another V Trigger but only a near fall from all that.

Omega tries another V Trigger but Takeshita avoids it and hits a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall of his own. Takeshita with a Helluva Kick then sets Omega up top and climbs up with him for an avalanche Blue Thunder Bomb but Omega fights him off only for Takeshita to clobber him off the ropes with a clothesline that spills Omega all the way to the floor. Stan Hansen Takeshita isn’t but that was still a nice spot. Takeshita climbs up top and pulls Omega up but Omega lands blows then hits a springboard Sunset Powerbomb for a near fall. Omega sets for a V Trigger and hits it then he tries One Winged Angel but his body gives out and he can’t lift Takeshita yet. Omega tries again but Takeshita slips off the back and tries his own One Winged Angel but Omega slips free only for Takeshita to hit a Tombstone then hits a Kryptonite Crunch for another near fall. Takeshita lines up the Power Drive knee and hits it but again can’t keep Omega down for 3 so he hits it again but only a 1 count this time.

Omega fires up and they trade strikes, Takeshita lands a body blow then tries Raging Fire but Omega blocks only to eat a sick elbow strike. Omega avoids Raging Fire and hits a V Trigger then a Cactus Piledriver but a poor cover from Omega means Takeshita gets the shoulder up at 2. Omega is first to his feet and kicks Takeshita in the chest. The crowd wants another one and Omega obliges them. Omega tries a third but Takeshita catches it and clocks Omega with a flurry of elbows only for Omega to land a knee strike then a poisoned rana. Takeshita is in the ropes, Omega sets up a V Trigger which connects but Callis comes over to grab Takeshita and block a One Winged Angel, Takeshita then tries Ragin Fire but Omega slips free and grabs a crucifix pin for the 3.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kenny Omega won the title in 28:27

Rating: 4 stars

Thoughts: More than a little overwrought, Omega is starting to fall a little too much into needing all of his stuff to be at least 25 minutes long and it just isn’t always necessary. This could have been 5 or so minutes shorter and not lost a whole lot, including not making some of Takeshita’s finishers look weak. Still, Omega getting gold back is a feel good moment and hopefully Takeshita doesn’t get lost in the shuffle in the aftermath of this.

Omega celebrates with the title.

Match #8 – Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher w/ Don Callis

Pin or submission rules here, escape will not end things and Callis is once again on commentary. Fletcher enters the cage by climbing it and then posing atop it and waiting for Ospreay. That just means Ospreay climbs up to stare him down from the opposite corner of the cage. They charge each other once they’re on the mat and start unloading then they both try shoulder blocks that don’t work, Ospreay lands an elbow but Fletcher comes off the ropes and lands a shoulder block. They fight over ramming each other into the steel but neither does then Ospreay lands a hurricanrana. Ospreay on the apron but can’t springboard and that delay lets Fletcher land a kick. Elbow from Ospreay then Ospreay tries a handspring move but he bounces his leg off the cage trying the move and that lets Fletcher take over. Chop from Fletcher, but Ospreay fires up with some chops of his own then a Stunner to counter a suplex. Fletcher blocks an Os Cutter and rams Ospreay face first into the cage. Ospreay is bleeding now and Fletcher rakes his face across the cage then licks the cage where he just put the blood of Ospreay. Fletcher goes for a 10 punch in the corner and just unloads with punches until Ospreay slumps down. Ospreay gets launched into the corner but only a 1 count on the cover.

Ospreay comes off the ropes and lands a flying forearm. Now Ospreay fires up with elbows and launches Fletcher into the cage repeatedly then lands a back body drop and a standing Sky Twister Press for a 2 count. Kawada kicks from Ospreay then chops until Fletcher drops. More chops from Ospreay, there’s blood on the chest of Fletcher and I’m not sure if his chest is cut of if it’s Ospreay’s blood. More chops from Ospreay, Fletcher definitely looks like he’s bleeding from the chest. Ospreay tries a hidden Blade but Fletcher blocks it with a kick then hits a snap half nelson suplex. Fletcher removes a corner turnbuckle but Ospreay stops him using it briefly but Fletcher shoves him into it then hits a corner Sick Kick and climbs up with Ospreay to try a superplex but Ospreay slips free, ties him up and lands a super kick then drops Fletcher onto the corner and catapults him into the cage. Quick sequence there, and Ospreay looks quite pleased with himself.

Fletcher is bleeding now from the head and Ospreay starts landing punches to the head. Ospreay with a scoop slam then he climbs up top only for Fletcher to hit the ropes and make Ospreay crotch himself on the exposed buckle. They both head up top and battle for position then Ospreay rams Fletcher into the cage a couple of times to knock him down to the mat then Ospreay follows with a gorgeous Cancun Tornado for a 2 count. Ospreay fires up again but Fletcher blocks a double underhook move then crotches Ospreay on the ropes and hits a running kick to drive Ospreay into the cage then follows with a high angle Liger Bomb for a near fall. Kawada kicks from Fletcher but that just fires up Ospreay and both bloody men stare down. Ospreay with an elbow then Kawada kicks of his own, they start trading singular Kawada kicks for a bit then Ospreay clocks Fletcher with an elbow then a rolling elbow but Fletcher with a super kick to block a Hidden Blade then they fight over a powerbomb and ultimately Ospreay lands a spike DDT.

Fletcher avoids a Stormbreaker and hits a Brainbuster that gets a 2 count. Mark Davis wanders down to ringside with a bag of plunder, he cuts the padlock and enters the cage with a chair which he hands to Fletcher and the bag of toys. Ospreay pulls the cage shut the kicks it into Davis’ face. Ospreay goes into the bag and finds a barbed wire bat then blasts Fletcher in the body with it. A few more shots from Ospreay then he grinds the barbed wire across the face of Fletcher. Ospreay with the “bang bang” but Fletcher goes into his trunks and pulls out the United Empire arm band to try and get mercy out of Ospreay, that doesn’t work but the delay lets Fletcher hit a low blow to avoid being brained by the bat. Fletcher wipes his blood with the armband then stuffs it into Ospreay’s mouth before picking up the bat and missing a swing then Ospreay lands a Hidden Blade. Stormbreaker connects but Davis breaks up the pin.

Davis is bleeding and grabs a Sleeper on Ospreay to drain the life out of him. Fletcher crawls over and yells at Ospreay then he and Davis hold up Ospreay but Ospreay hits Fletcher with a poisoned rana then crushes Davis with a chair assisted Hidden Blade and kicks Davis out of the cage which is then locked again. Kick from Ospreay then he climbs the cage for a high Os Cutter for a near fall. They both climb the cage, and Fletcher finds a screwdriver then spikes Ospreay with it to drop him to the mat. Fletcher licks the screwdriver then batters Ospreay with the tool. Ospreay avoids a corner spike and tries a Styles Clash but Fletcher kicks him off then hits a Brainbuster but Fletcher wont cover. Instead Fletcher sets up a chair for a Brainbuster onto the chair but only a near fall again.

Fletcher goes into the bag again and finds a smaller bag which is full of thumb tacks which he pours onto the mat. Ospreay blocks a Brainbuster then hits a Styles Clash into the tacks. That had to have sucked for Fletcher but it’s still only a near fall on the cover. Ospreay tries a Stormbreaker but Fletcher climbs the cage to avoid him, Ospreay gets the screwdriver and blocks the escape then he and Fletcher are fighting of the screwdriver on top of the cage. Eventually Ospreay gets the screwdriver and spikes Fletcher with it. Ospreay and Fletcher get into position carefully then Ospreay with a Spanish Fly off the top of the cage and both men are down. Now Ospreay fires up one last time, Fletcher yells how much he hates Ospreay and Ospreay crushes him with a Hidden Blade. A Tiger Driver 91 then mercifully ends this.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Will Ospreay won in 28:41

Rating: 5 stars

Thoughts: A little overwrought again, 28 minutes was a bit much and they could have cut the Davis stuff to make this overall stronger if Callis just tossed the bag of goodies into the ring. But that’s a really minor complaint and these two delivered violence, insane spots, and there’s almost nothing else you could ask from these two.

The crowd sing along to Cope’s entrance song, they lose steam but everyone tries to play it up as epic.

Match #9 – AEW World Title Match: (c) Jon Moxley vs. Cope

They stare down and Moxley flips off Cope then they start trading strikes. Moxley seems to get the better of things at first but Cope wont go down easy. They trade elbows all the way down to their knees then we get basically a double down. Moxley is up first and they resume trading elbows. The crowd is not feeling this. Moxley tries a piledriver but Cope pulls free and then clotheslines Moxley out of the ring and hits a baseball slide as well. Cope up top for a jump onto Moxley on the floor. Back into the ring Moxley grabs a Sleeper then tries the piledriver again but Cope fights it off and back drops Moxley back to the floor then follows from the apron with a jumping clothesline. Moxley rams Cope into the ring post then yanks him into it.

Elbow then Moxley starts ramming the back of Cope’s head into the barricade a few times before he heads back to break the count before pulling Cope onto the apron and grinding his elbow into his neck. Moxley is starting to get the crowd to boo him a bit, the crowd is still recovering a bit after the cage match. On the apron Moxley hits a neckbreaker then drags Cope into the ring for a 2 count. Some more neck work from Moxley as he keeps the pace methodical and brutal. Cope tries to fight back but Moxley cares not and kicks him down then drops a knee on the back of Cope’s neck. Cope pulls himself up in a corner and Moxley tries a Spear but Cope avoids it and rolls him up for 2 only to get caught with a Cutter from Moxley. Moxley tries another piledriver but Cope counters into an Impaler DDT and both men are down.

Moxley is first up to his feet and Cope’s strikes still don’t draw a reaction and Moxley slaps Cope but Cope comes back with a clothesline and both men are down again. Flapjack from Cope then he fires up with clotheslines but the crowd doesn’t care even when he hits the Edge-O-Matic for a 2 count. Does he call that the Copium now? He should if he doesn’t. They head up top and Cope hits a superplex to kind of wake the crowd up and earns him a 2 count. Moxley grabs at a kimura but Cope counters into a Grindhouse, no reaction from the crowd which is just sad because this isn’t a bad match. Eventually Moxley gets to the ropes to break the hold then pulls himself to the apron and Cope Spears him to the floor and both men had a decent landing. Moxley retaliates by launching Cope into the ring steps then yells about sending Cope home in a wheelchair. True to his intention Moxley pulls up the padding from the ringside area then sets for a piledriver but Cope counters with a back body drop to save himself. Cope lines up and tries a Spear but Moxley lands a kick then a Stomp onto the exposed flooring.

Moxley sends Cope back into the ring for a near fall on a weak kick out from Cope. Cross face blows from Moxley then the Bulldog choke but Cope fights up to his feet only for Moxley to finally hit the piledriver for another near fall. Again Moxley with a choke, the Sleeper this time then he switches to the Bulldog choke. The crowd is still very quiet, Cope fades visibly and the ref checks his hand but Cope rallies and powers up to pull himself to the ropes but he falls just short briefly then does get the break. Moxley yells at the ref then shoves him but the ref isn’t taking his guff tonight. Now Moxley goes out for a chair but the ref takes it from him and Cope with a roll up for a visible pin then Moxley kicks Cope into the ref who’s down and Moxley hits a weak looking Paradigm Shift but there’s no ref.

Moxley scoots over to have a conversation with Cope then heads out of the ring to get a couple of chairs and sets up the Con-chair-to but Cope kicks the chair into Moxley’s face. Cope fights up and avoids a Paradigm shift then we get a double down on clotheslines. Everyone looks to the entrance, and down walks Wheeler Yuta. Wheeler takes in the scene and sets for a Busaiku Knee then crushes Cope with it. Moxley sends Wheeler to get weaponry and Wheeler sends the briefcase into the ring. Jay White runs down and attacks Wheeler then takes the briefcase and misses Moxley with it accidentally cracking Cope instead. White and Wheeler brawl to the back as Moxley crawls to cover Copeland and the ref revives to count the very slow near fall. Moxley is going nuts and yells at the ref again then Cope hits a Spear for a near fall of his own.

Cope tries to rally the crowd, mixed results, and hits another Spear. He sets for a third and hits it but Christian pulls the ref out of the ring and signs his contract after cracking Cope with it. Ugh. Christian Cage in the ring, Spears Cope but only a 2 count. Now it’s Cage who’s pissed and tries the Killswitch, hits it but Moxley grabs Cage with a Bulldog choke, Cage covers Cope and gets 2 but Moxley pulls him away from it. Moxley cranks the choke, Cage keeps reaching for a cover but wont reach it and goes out.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jon Moxley retained the title in 26:32

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Way over booked, not always in a good way, and I have to knock it down because the crowd was just exhausted by the time we got here and these two/three were not equipped to escalate from what came before them. This wasn’t bad by any means but too long, a bit too much over booking, and the crowd being kind of disinterested really hurt things.

Post match Moxley escapes with the briefcase and heads through the crowd. The camera follows Moxley but he finds Prince Nana before going out of the arena and security makes sure nothing happens as they start jaw jacking. Wait, Swerve is up on the rail above them and dives with a Swerve Stomp onto Moxley and a pile of goons. Swerve yells at the camera about becoming the next champion and he looks at the fallen champion as his music plays and the event ends.