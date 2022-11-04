Winfree’s MLW Battle Riot 4 Review 11.03.22  

Hey there everyone, it’s back to the land of MLW for the first time in several months for Battle Riot. This was taped back in July if memory serves but I guess MLW needed to sort out their distribution deals before getting back to airing content. Either way they’re now over at Pro Wrestling TV if you want to watch. Anyway they’re coming back with the Battle Riot, recorded in New York City. The Battle Riot functions like the Royal Rumble, 40 wrestlers entering at 60 second intervals for a shot anywhere at the MLW World Heavyweight Title, you can be eliminated via over the top rope to the floor, pinfall, or submission.

In the back Hustle and Power pick their entry numbers, Calvin Tankman and EJ Nduka joke about not being able to show each other their numbers, Tankman seemed more or less pleased, and Nduka claims he was destined to be world champion after seeing his own number.

To the ring, and here comes Cesar Duran with some masked goons in tow. Duran gets a mic, he plays with the crowd and insults them just a bit. He hypes up the Battle Riot, but says the winner wont fight Alexander Hammerstone because he wont be champion, which brings out the MLW champion Alex Hammerstone. The goons try to attack Hammerstone, this goes poorly for them and Hammerstone levels one with a pump kick. Nightmare Pendulum while Hammerstone stares a hole through Duran. Duran warns Hammerstone not to get physical with him, and here comes Richard Holliday from behind with a chair to save Duran. Holliday with some trash talk as he stomps on Hammerstone then he drives the chair into Hammerstone’s ribs a few times. Now Holliday poses with the belt as Hammerstone takes a blood packet to spit up some blood.

Another grainy video for the future of Mads Krugger plays, revealing he was saved by Prince Nana and given a new mask. Krugger’s mission doesn’t end until his target is eliminated.

In the back the Bomaye Fight Club draw their numbers, Reed doesn’t like his number and gets the ref distracted so he can pick through the numbers until he finds one he likes. Alex Kane draws next, and again the ref winds up distracted so Kane can get his pick of the litter.

Alright, time for the Battle Riot.

Match #1: 40 Man Battle Riot

Number 1. EJ Nduka.

Number 2. Calvin Tankman.

Well, it’s been a while since tag team partners started off against each other in this kind of match. They stare at each other and circle. EJ offers a handshake, Tankman shakes his hand then they square up and get a bit more serious before tying up. Tankman gets a go behind but EJ breaks the grip and they separate as it’s time for the next wrestler.

Number 3. Mr. Thomas.

Thomas goes after both Tankman and EJ, but EJ and Tankman team up and lay into Thomas for a bit. EJ with a suplex to Thomas. Next wrestler coming out now.

Number 4. Lince Dorado.

Dorado joins EJ and Tankman in stomping on Thomas, Tankman and EJ don’t especially appreciate that and Tankman hoists Dorado up but Dorado slips free and lands a drop kick. EJ tosses Dorado to the apron, Dorado with kicks to Tankman and Thomas, and one for EJ then he heads up top and dives at EJ but EJ catches him as our next wrestler comes out.

Number 5. Arez.

EJ holds Dorado then hits a Snake Eyes and a clothesline to floor Dorado. Tankman sends Thomas to the apron, Thomas then pulls Tankman out with him as EJ spears Arez. EJ then eliminates both Thomas and Tankman from the apron. Tankman and EJ have some words, but that allows Arez and Dorado to hit double drop kicks and send EJ over the top rope and out.

Number 6. Microman.

Arez goes after Microman but Microman avoids his kick and lands some punches then a DDT. Dorado takes an X-Factor from Microman. Microman with some drop kicks then a 6.19 to Arez. Microman with a mini Vader bomb.

Number 7. Mini Abismo Negro.

Abismo goes right after Microman with kicks. Microman with a satellite headscissors to Abismo but Arez and Abismo start stomping on Microman. Dorado saves Microman and attacks Abismo as our next wrestler comes out.

Number 8. La Estrella.

Estrella drop kicks Arez as I’m pretty sure all the luchadores are here now. Dorado and Estrella with some moves, Arez then wipes out Estrella with a super kick. Abismo with a Wasteland to Estrella then a Lionsault.

Number 9. KC Navarro.

Navarro attacks Estrella right away, then Arez goes after Navarro but Dorado breaks all of this up. Arez tries to eliminate Abismo but Abismo defends as Navarro hits Dorado with a satellite DDT.

Number 10. Kim Chee.

Everyone stares down Kim, then all stomp him down.

Number 11. Joel Maximo.

Joel grabs an ankle lock on Kim, then everyone joins in on him and Microman pulls at his mask and Kim gives it up.

Number 12. Killer Kross.

Kross with a doomsday Saito to Joel and pins him to eliminate him. Kross tosses Arez out of the ring. Estrella gets singled out next with strikes, then Kross turns to choking Navarro as our next wrestler comes out.

Number 13. Sami Callihan

Sami is indeed here with his baseball bat. Sami with bat shots to everyone. Next Sami gets the club of Kim Chee and abuses Navarro with it as the crowd cants for Sami.

Number 14. Real1.

Sami sets Microman on the apron, he’s trying to take out Abismo and Microman at once but he has to settle for just Abismo, then Real1 kicks Microman off of the apron.

Number 15. Gangrel.

Gangrel with rights to everyone, Kross and Navarro are fighting on the floor but haven’t been eliminated. Gangrel bites Sami on the head.

Number 16. Kwang the Ninja.

Kwang goes after Sami right away and then lays in nunchaku shots to everyone. On the floor Real1 with a Razor’s Edge to Navarro into the ring post. The ring is filling up again.

Number 17. Budd Heavy.

Budd goes after Estrella. Things are getting crowded in here, time for someone to clear the ring. Sami takes a handspring back elbow from Estrella but Sami sends him out of the ring right after that.

Number 18. Little Guido.

Guida runs afoul of Kross right away, Kross drops him with a Cutter. Budd takes a mist shot from Kwang then Real1 sends him over the top rope. Kwang gets eliminated by Kross.

Number 19. Jose Maximo

Jose goes after Guido right away as Real1 jumps on the back of Gangrel. Kross and Real1 both avoid elimination.

Number 20. Davey Richards.

Real1 gets stomped on by Guido. Sami eliminates Gangrel, then Guido tries to take out Sami but Sami survives.

Number 21. Lance Anoa’i.

Lance is the only wrestler to be in all four Battle Riot matches apparently. Lance with a hip attack to Sami. Kross attacks Jose in the corner. Real1 is avoiding Lance for now.

Number 22. Ken Broadway.

Broadway attacks a few different people. Kross catches a jumping Dorado and then eliminates him. Richards and Kross square up now and Richards lands leg kicks.

Number 23. Homicide.

Homicide takes his time getting to the ring then squares up with Jose and hits an exploder suplex then pins Jose. Gringo Cutter to Sami from Homicide. Richards gets an ankle lock on Guido and Guido taps.

Number 24. Ricky Shane Page (RSP).

RSP has a ton of plunder with him then gets a table from under the ring. Sami hits Homicide with a crutch.

Number 25. Juicy Finau.

Sami with a hockey stick shot to the groin of Navarro. Juicy squashes Sami in the corner a few times as Lance and Homicide square off. Sami eliminates Broadway as Lance eliminates Homicide.

Number 26. Lucha Goon 80.

Lance and Juicy wipe out Lucha Goon then Juicy heads up top and splashes Lucha Goon then pins him to eliminate him but Real1 takes out Lance right after.

Number 27. Dr. Dax.

Dax goes right after Juicy. Sami and Dax start fighting now. RSP catches Navarro and powerbombs him over the top rope and through a table to eliminate him.

Number 28. Jacob Fatu.

Fatu goes after everyone then super kicks Dax and pins him to eliminate him. Real1 runs away from Fatu. Sami holds Fatu so RSP can hit low blows.

Number 29. Mads Krugger.

Krugger with a little bit of running wild but he’s going after Fatu. Fatu lands a super kick but Krugger responds with a chokebreaker. Krugger and Real1 double team Fatu for a bit.

Number 30. Will Maximo.

The youngest Maximo I guess, he runs into a boot from Krugger then a full nelson facebuster and Krugger pins Will. Juicy and Fatu work on Kross, but Kross is hanging on for now.

Number 31. Warhorse.

Warhorse starts headbanging as Sami and Richards try to take him out. Headbutt to Richards and one for Sami.

Number 32. Myron Reed.

Reed goes right after Richards and hits a Cutter. Richards avoids being eliminated on the apron.

Number 33 and 34 apparently. Lucha Goons 1 and 2.

Apparently both Goons are allowed in, and they go after Fatu but Fatu eliminates 1. RSP and Krugger go after Juicy then Real 1 comes in to help and Juicy is eliminated.

Number 35. Matt Cross.

Cross goes after the remaining Goon before Sami cuts him off. Cross with a Cross Cutter to Sami as Fatu takes out the Goon.

Number 36. Mance Warner.

Warner and Sami go right after each other with eye pokes and brawling. Fatu eliminates Cross as Warhorse is eliminated. Real1 still running scared.

Number 37. Alex Kane.

Kane and Richards square off with Reed helping Kane attack him. Reed clotheslines Real1 but Real1 just rolls under the bottom rope to keep stalling. RSP and Krugger square off and Krugger just tosses him out of the ring to eliminate him.

Number 38. Savio Vega.

Vega has his kendo stick and unloads on everyone with it. Real1 takes a ton of shots from Vega. Mance takes the kendo stick from Vega and uses it for a bit.

Number 39. Taya Valkyrie.

Taya goes right after Sami and unloads with strikes then spears him down. Richards eliminates Kane and Reed. Taya looks to eliminate Kross but Kross survives and clobbers her with a right hand.

Number 40. Parker Bourdeaux.

Parker wipes out Richards then hits an avalanche to Taya in the corner. Taya chops at Parker but Parker clotheslines her out of the ring and takes her out. Kross and Parker start trading strikes now. Mance chops away at Fatu in the corner. Real1 tries to get rid of Richards and is able to do so with some help from Sami. Sami and Mance square off again, Mance drops him with a knee strike. On the entrance stage Kane wipes out Richards and here comes Thomas and Reed to help him out. Krugger no sells some Mance offense, then tosses him to the apron, and Krugger is able to punch him off of the apron. Kross suplexes Parker as Fatu eliminates Krugger. Mance and Krugger start brawling around the ringside area, Mance seems to like the violence of Krugger. Kross and Sami try to take out Parker and finally eliminate him.

Our final four are Real1, Killer Kross, Sami Callihan, and Jacob Fatu. Kross attacks Fatu as Real1 goes for Sami. Flatliner from Real1 to Sami gets a 2 count. Fatu and Kross start squaring off with strikes. Real1 looks to skin the cat, then pulls Sami to the apron with him. Both men are in danger now on the apron, Sami takes Real1 to dick kick city but when he goes for a piledriver Fatu drops him with a super kick to eliminate Sami though Real1 remains in the match. Real1 offers to team up with Kross, Kross seems somewhat amenable and they double team Fatu for a bit. Back suplex and neckbreaker combo to Fatu but that only gets a 2 count on the cover. Kross and Real1 don’t trust each other but still prefer to team up on Fatu, they hit a double suplex and Real1 covers for 2. Real1 with a shoulder block in the corner, but a second one is blocked by a boot from Fatu. Kross hits a DDT but only gets a near fall, Fatu is favoring his knee and I wonder if he actually tweaked it given how he’s moving. Kross looks to toss Fatu, Real1 from behind but can’t take out either of them and Kross is pissed as he heads back into the ring. Real1 tries a kick, Kross counters with a Pedigree but Fatu tosses Kross after he did so.

On the floor Kross is pissed and attacks a couple of refs while Fatu and Real1 recover. There’s a ref bump as Real1 avoids an avalanche, and Fatu tosses him over the top but between the in ring ref being down and the remaining outside refs dealing with Kross no one sees it. Real1 back in the ring and hits DonZo and tosses Fatu over the top, but Fatu keeps his feet on the ring steps as he hold onto the bottom rope so he’s still good. Real1 tries to revive the ref, Fatu pulls himself back into the ring and ejects Real1 which the ref finally sees and Fatu officially wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jacob Fatu won the Battle Riot in 48:52

Rating: 3 stars

A little clunky at times, but most Rumble style matches are. We got some fun interactions, the right guys looked like monsters, ultimately the right man won with Kross returning to WWE not too long after this was taped, and Real1 used the tried and true cowards strategy to good effect.

Post match Lance Anoa’i and Juicy Finau come out to celebrate with Fatu. Fatu gets a mic and plays with the crowd, he knows they’re on the east coast and hypes up the crowd. He thanks the crowd, the promotion, and promises it’s all love with the Samoan Swat Team. There’s a lot of history on their family, and it feels good to be part of the bloodline. This is about hard work and sacrifice, he’s worked hard and sacrificed a lot to be here, then dedicates the win to all seven of his kids.

To close we get a reminder that Fusion has a season premier next week.