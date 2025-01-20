Winfree’s TNA Genesis 2025 Review  

Hello everyone and welcome to 411mania’s LIVE coverage of TNA Genesis, I’m Robert Winfree and I’ll be your host. Let’s see what’s on the agenda tonight shall we? We’ve got Moose defending the X Division title against Ace Austin, the knockouts tag team belts will be up for grabs as well. Josh Alexander is trying to hold onto his spot as one of the premier workers in the company against Mike Santana in an I Quit match, The System is here to make everything worse, the Hardys defend the tag belts against The Rascalz as well. Tessa Blanchard returned to TNA not too long ago and shocked a ton of people in doin so, she’ll take on Jordynne Grace tonight. Masha Slamovich defends the knockouts title against Rosemary in a Clockwork Orange House of Fun match, so that’ll probably be pretty crazy. The main event will see Joe Hendry get his second, and possibly last, shot at Nic Nemeth’s TNA world title. Ryan Nemeth has been lurking around that match, and the presence of John Layfield looms large over a chunk of what TNA is doing. Anyway that’s the preamble, so let’s get to the action.

Preshow results:

Jake Something defeated Ashante The Adonis

Frankie Kazaria defeated Leon Slater

Match #1 – X Division Title Match: (c) Moose w/ JDC and Alisha Edwards vs. Ace Austin

Quick shotgun dropkick from Austin and he stomps away at Moose in the corner. Some leg kicks from Austin to bring the big man down then Austin low bridges Moose and engages in some acrobatic evasion on the apron before landing a kick. Cannonball senton from Austin drops Moose on the floor. Moose rakes the eyes of Austin to cut him off then launches Austin into a barricade. Moose does that again for good measure then Moose breaks the 10 count then tries to squash him with a splash into the barricade but Austin moves and Moose eats barricade. Still on the floor Austin tries to suplex Moose, that doesn’t work and Moose lands a pump kick but Austin then does hit the floor suplex. Back into the ring JDC gets kicked but Moose then catches Austin on the top rope and chokeslams him onto the apron. Moose tells the ref to start counting and he does but Austin is barely able to beat the count.

Some corner work from Moose then Austin begins unloading with chops in the corner but Moose cuts him off with a uranage. Austin avoids a powerbomb then tries clotheslines but Moose is too big, Austin does catch a kick though and grab a jackknife pin for 2. Boot from Moose but then Austin avoids a Spear and then hits a Russian leg sweep and jumping leg drop. Austin avoids a corner rush and hits a tornado kick then a double stomp to the head which gets a 2 count. Moose counters a Fold then grabs Austin for a Go To Hell, it’s a Sky High if you’ve never seen it, but that only gets a 2 count. They start trading slaps, Austin gets the better of things until Moose lands a headbutt then sends Austin to the apron then Austin hits a springboard hurricanrana.

Moose is on the apron now and Austin with a jumping headscissors that sends Moose to the floor. JDC rams Austin into the ring post behind the refs back then Moose runs around the ring to try and Spear Austin but Austin moves and Moose wipes out JDC then Austin hits him with a Fold on the floor. Back in the ring now but Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers run down so Austin hits a Fosbury Flop onto them. Moose then Spears Austin in the ring but only a near fall. Moose sets for another Spear but Austin counters into a School Boy for 2 then grabs a Victory Roll for another 2 count. Wheel kick from Austin but Moose Spears him in the back, then hits a regular Spear and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Moose retained the title in 14:53

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Decent match but Eddie Edwards being around it knocks it down. I kid, sort of, about that. This ultimately felt a bit overbooked in a bad way but Moose and Austin worked the David and Goliath formula well enough.

Post match Steve Maclin and Eric Young run down to chase off Moose and The System, then hit suicide dives onto Myers and Edwards. All four men brawl for a bit. No bell yet so they just engage in violence for a while in the ringside area.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: The System (Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers) w/ Alisha Edwards vs. Steve Maclin and Eric Young

We get Maclin and Edwards finally starting things, Maclin hits a uranage backbreaker to Edwards then a Busaiku knee to Myers. Alisha trips up Maclin so Edwards can hit a Blue Thunder Bomb. Edwards sets up Maclin to take some cheap shots then lays in chops but those just fire up Maclin and he unloads on Edwards. Myers tags in and hits a Russian leg sweep. Must be nice for Myers to be the better half of a tag team for once. Maclin lands some body blows but runs into a back elbow. Edwards tags back in for some corner clotheslines to 0 reaction. Maclin hits a suplex, Edwards tags out and Myers looks to keep Maclin isolated with a suplex. Edwards back in and stomps at Maclin. Facebuster from Maclin then we get double clotheslines and both men are down. Both men tag out and Young gets to be a house on fire for a bit. Dropkick to Myers then Young clotheslines Edwards on the apron before shoving Myers from the top rope and following with an elbow drop for a 2 count.

Myers hits an enziguri to Young then cheap shots Maclin before he and Edwards hit a double team slam for a 2 count. Edwards stops a Piledriver from Young, Maclin tags in then and Alisha blocks him hitting Myers in a tree of woe. Alisha slaps Maclin to set up a Myers Spear, lots of Spears around here, but only a 2 count. Edwards sets Maclin for the Backpack Stunner but Young saves Maclin and hits a neckbreaker to Edwards then dives onto him on the outside. Maclin with the KIA to Myers and that gets the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Eric Young and Steve Maclin won in 7:31

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Fine enough match but nothing really memorable, Young and Maclin make a decent team while Edwards is at the same spot he’s been in for about 12 years now.

Match #3 – Knockout’s Tag Team Title Match: (c) Spitfire (Jodi Threat and Dani Luna) vs. By Elegance (Ash and Heather) w/ Random Goon

Luna with a flurry of offense to Ash to start, Jodi then tags in and Ash takes some double team moves. Luna tags back in and they try a double suplex but Ash slips free and tags in Heather but Heather then takes a delayed vertical suplex. Heather rolls to the floor trying to powder, the ref is distracted by the Goon then Ash kicks a diving Luna to let the heels take over. Back in the ring Heather with some kicks then a dropkick after Ash tripped her up. With Luna hanging off the apron they hit a double stomp and slightly modified DDT. Ash tags in now and tries a cover for a 2 count. A few more covers from Ash but she can’t find a pin so instead just does a cartwheel and taunts. Heather tags back in and Luna takes a handspring back elbow then low dropkick in the corner. Some hair pulling from Heather then Ash tags back in and stomps away on Luna in the corner.

Luna fights back then hits the ropes and lands a Sick Kick to put Ash down. Both women tag out and Jodi gets to run wild with clotheslines then a Northern Lights suplex for Ash and fall away slam for Heather. Corner clotheslines from Jodi to Heather followed by a Michinoku Driver and Ash has to break things up with a Meteora. Luna and Ash start brawling on the floor but Ash lands a hard right hand. Ash with a knee to Jodi then tags in and hits a Backstabber then holds Jodi for a Heather double stomp all of which gets a near fall. Accidental collision between Ash and Heather then Jodi chops away at both of them. Luna with a blind tag, Jodi with a dive onto both Ash and Heather. Luna grabs Ash and hits a nasty looking German suplex, then another one. Heather dives onto Luna then Jodi throws her out of the ring. Ash gets launched into the middle rope then Jodi misses a double knee strike but Luna boots Ash then hits a second rope German suplex. Pressure Drop connects and that’ll do it but I think Jodi got the pin and she wasn’t the legal woman.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Spitfire retained the titles in 9:31

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Fun little sprint there, Spitfire work well in higher paced affairs and credit to Ash and Heather for easily holding their own.

We get a recap of Frankie Kazarian getting a dirty win over Leon Slater. Frankie talks in the back, he’s a gift to wrestling and while Edwards might be the future he’s the right now. He knows everything about Nic Nemeth and Joe Hendry and knows they’ll tear each other apart, at which point he has to decide if he’ll cash in his trophy and call his shot.

Match #4: Tessa Blanchard vs. Jordynne Grace

Wild brawl to start, Grace unloads with corner work then tosses Tessa around for a bit before throwing her out of the ring. Suicide dive from Grace then a Jackhammer on the floor. Grace picks up Tess and walks up the steps but Tessa elbows free and slams Grace down onto the steps. Tessa tries a hurricanrana but Grace holds on and swings her into the barricade but Tessa then lands a double stomp from the apron when Grace tried to extend that sequence. Some more stomps from Tessa then she slams Grace face first into the apron with her leg. Tessa rams Grace into the ring steps. Back into the ring now Tessa gets a 2 count. Tessa rakes the eyes of Grace along the ropes then hangs her on the middle rope and kicks her in the face then follows with a slingshot splash for a 2 count. Dragon Sleeper from Tessa now, but Grace fights free with a snapmare and her own Dragon Sleeper, they repeat that spot then Tessa lands a reverse DDT for a 2 count. Corner work from Tessa but Grace elbows free then sets Tessa on the top rope. They fight up there for a bit but it’s Tessa who slips free and kicks Grace down into the middle rope but Grace fights from an awkward position and rams Tessa into the top buckle. Ultimately Tessa sets up a second rope Codebreaker for a near fall.

Tessa heads up top but Grace slaps her silly then climbs up with her and rams her head a few times before hitting an avalanche fall away slam and both women are down. They start trading elbows on their knees as they work to their feet, Grace gets the better of things for a while then Tessa eats a scoop slam. Another scoop slam from Grace then she throws Tessa into the corner and follows with a package powerbomb for a near fall. Nice flurry from Grace there. Tessa fights off a Juggernaut Driver but Grace gets a full nelson, Tessa breaks free and hits a Tiger Canadian Destroyer for her own near fall. That move is a nice idea but it’s very difficult to execute properly, that one left a little to be desired. Grace avoids the Buzzsaw DDT then hits a spinebuster for another 2 count. Tessa with some elbows from her back then Grace smacks her and stands holding Tessa but Tessa slips free and hits a jumping neckbreaker for another 2 count.

Grace flips to the apron and lands an elbow but Tessa knees her to the floor then follows with a corkscrew plancha. They head to the stairs again, Tessa sets for a piledriver but Grace counters into a rolling Death Valley Driver to the floor. That looked really nice. Back into the ring now Grace gets a 2 count. Some knees from Grace as she tries the Juggernaut Driver but Tessa avoids it and they wind up fighting on the top rope again. Tessa hits a Crucifix Driver from the middle rope but again can’t find a 3 count. Some punches from Tessa then she fails to tie up the legs and ultimately grabs an Octopus Stretch with some finger manipulation because she’s mean. Grace powers out though and hits a rebound slam then Regal Plex for a near fall.

Now Grace tries a Vertebreaker but Tessa flips free and lands kicks but runs into a spinning back fist only for Tessa to come off the ropes and hit a Cutter for another 2 count. Tessa heads up top to try and set up Magnum, but Grace avoids it and backs Tessa into the corner then is able to try an inverted Alabama Slam which connects but Grace still can’t find a 3 count. School Boy from Tessa gets 2, Grace then runs into a back elbow and Tessa yanks off a turnbuckle pad, sort of. Grace sets Tessa up top and tries a Muscle Buster but Tessa slips free and DDTs Grace into the exposed lower buckle and Grace has to grab the bottom rope to avoid being pinned. Tessa removes the middle buckle pad and bulldogs Grace into it then follows with Magnum to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Tessa Blanchard won in 20:15

Rating: 4.5 stars

Thoughts: A tad overwrought down the stretch which is the only thing keeping this out of the full boat, but good grief those two put on a hard hitting brawl. I know why Tessa’s career took the turn it did and please don’t take the following as some advocacy for her behavior, but man that woman can flat out wrestle. Grace is still quite good as well and I don’t mean to downplay her in the least when I mention that Tessa really shone here in her return match.

Match #5 – I Quit Match: Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana

As a note, the Northern Armory is banned from getting involved in this. Some quick mat work from Alexander but Santana wants to brawl on the floor though Alexander forces things to stay in the ring. Alexander blocks a chop and continues out wrestling Santana on the mat then Santana tries to send him out of the ring again but again Alexander gets back in the ring. Some stomps from Alexander but then he runs into some kicks from Santana that send him out of the ring then Santana follows with a dive. Santana sends Alexander into the barricade then follows with a boot. The crowd wants tables as Santana repeats that spot but then he does get a table to a massive pop. Santana sets up the table but Alexander avoids a powerbomb then hits an overhead belly to belly on a charging Santana. Alexander sends Santana into the ring steps, they chose a poor camera angle for that as we see him slap the stairs then not actually hit them but just jump over. I get not wanting to blast you knees into those but come on production, help them out a little bit.

Alexander wraps the leg of Santana around the ring post a few times then gets the Figure 4 around the ring post locked in. Santana wont quit so Alexander bails on the hold and Santana is able to ram Alexander into the ring post but Santana is limping visibly. Alexander catches a kick, hangs Santana’s leg on the apron then slams down onto his knee, nice spot. Some stomps to the leg from Alexander before they head back into the ring. Alexander sets for the 3 Amigos and hits all three to rile up the Texan crowd. Santana gets sent to the apron then Alexander snaps him over the top rope but misses a low crossbody as Santana avoids it. Right hand from Alexander though and he hits a falling front slam onto the apron, gnarly little spot but Santana tells the ref to get the hell away from him.

Back into the ring now and Alexander kicks away at Santana then lands some chops but Santana fights back with a slap. Alexander is pissed off by that and hits him then grabs the sequential German suplex, he gets 2 before Santana gets free only for Alexander to avoid a rolling Buck 50 then Santana lands an enziguri. Some corner work from Santana now including a rather high amplitude cannonball senton. They head up top and Santana points to the table which is still set up, he wants to put Alexander through it but Alexander with some elbows to knock him down but then tries a moonsault only to eat the mat as Santana rolls free then Santana his a Death Valley Driver. Alexander slaps the mic away from his mouth when asked if he quits. Santana tries the STB lariat but Alexander blocks then grabs the Ankle Lock. Santana wont quit and rolls free as his boot comes off but when he charges Alexander Alexander hits him with an overhead belly to belly over the ropes and through the table but Santana still wont quit when asked. Alexander gets out another table and sets it in the ring, then goes and gets the base of the ring steps which he also puts into the ring after a little bit of difficulty. Santana then gets slammed onto some table fragments but still wont quit. Alexander is still going under the ring, he finds a chair which goes into the ring as well. There’s something small he put in there as well, I didn’t quite make out what it is.

They head into the ring and Alexander gets the chair, Santana still wont quit so Alexander smacks his bad leg with the chair repeatedly but Santana still refuses to quick and tells Alexander he’ll have to kill him. Alexander seems amenable to those terms and whacks his leg again. Again asked to quit Santana says there’s no quit in his blood. Alexander has zip ties, he lays in punches to Santana then mounted elbows as well and again I’m begging production to help these guys with camera angles or for them to work a little snugger because that was awkward to watch. The zip tie cuffs don’t come into play yet though. Santana is cut now, but he did a poor blade job of it as he barely leaks at all. Alexander hits the C4 Spike but Santana just powers up and unloads on Alexander then misses a buckle bomb but sets Alexander on the top rope and follows, they wind up with Santana hitting an avalanche hurricanrana then Santana heads up top for a Frog Splash and they’re both down.

Santana up first and hits Spin The Block to knock out the mouthpiece and head gear of Alexander but Alexander still wont quit. Now Santana’s got the zip ties and cuffs Alexander’s hands behind his back, hits another Spin The Block but Alexander still wont quit. Santana gets the table and sets it against Alexander in the corner then sets up the steps so he can hit a cannonball senton off of those through the table onto Alexander. Alexander still wont quit though. Santana goes out of the ring and finds a slapjack, Alexander is lightly bleeding now. Santana with several blows to the body with the slapjack, Alexander is bleeding from the mouth and tells Santana he’ll never be the guy. Now Santana tries a curb stomp onto the ring steps and the threat of that is enough to get Alexander to quit.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Mike Santana won in 23:06

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: They tried but their reach exceeded their grasp on this one. The blood never really got going despite their attempts and some of the blocking and production did these two dirty. They wanted a violent epic and it fell fairly short of those goals, this also probably could have been 5-7 minutes shorter.

Post match Santana gets a mic and tells Alexander to stand and face him, he kept his word and now wants Alexander to keep his and shake his hand. Alexander does stand and they shake, Alexander gets the mic and says he’s a man of his word and that Santana is the standard of TNA now. Alexander quit tonight, and quits TNA too, then heads out.

Before the next match NXT tag team champions Fraxxiom show up, Nathan Frazer and Axiom have chairs and set them up on the outside to watch this match.

Match #6 – TNA Tag Team Title Match: (c) The Hardys (Matt and Jeff) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz)

Matt and Trey start, Matt grabs a side headlock and starts working it as the bigger man before hitting the ropes and catapulting Trey up onto the ropes but Trey avoids Splash Mountain and we wind up with a stand off. Wentz wants in and Jeff comes in as well. Some rope running and Jeff lands a shoulder block. Wentz with a leg sweep, they trade lateral presses as the feed stutters but ultimately we get a stand off. Kick from Jeff then he tags out. Wentz takes some tandem offense then Matt starts bouncing his head around the buckles. Guillotine catapult from Matt and Jeff follows with a leg drop on the apron. Jeff tags in and lands a jumping splash. Wentz avoids a Twist of Hate and lands a jumping knee then tags out. Trey and Wentz with their flurry of kicks then double stomp for a 2 count. Wentz tags back in, Matt tries to help but gets a Wishbone splitter for his troubles. Trey tags in and Jeff takes the quick low dropkick then dropkick out of a chancery that the MCMG use. Wentz disposes of Matt then tries a suicide dive but Matt catches him and hits a Side Effect on the floor before tossing Wentz over the barricade.

Jeff starts to isolate Trey now then tags in Matt for some tandem leg drops. Matt with some more head bouncing into the buckles followed by a suplex. Plot Twist from the Hardys but Wentz breaks up the pin to save the match. Matt tags back in and Trey flips away from back suplexes and tags in Wentz. Wentz with kicks to both men then heads up top for a double dropkick. Running uppercuts in the corner to both men then Trey tags in so they can work assisted dropkicks. Wentz with a double dropkick which sends Matt and Jeff into Frazer and Axiom, tension builds then Trey with a suicide dive towards Matt but he takes out Fraxxiom instead. That leads to more shouting on the floor and security shows up to get Frazer and Axiom out of here, the crowd does not approve. Matt starts attacking both Trey and Wentz on the floor then Jeff runs off the steps and splashes into both of them with Poetry in Motion. Back in the ring Jeff with the sit out gordbuster on Trey for a 2 count. Wentz shows up in the ring to knee Jeff and block a Twist of Hate, Matt then drills Wentz with a Side Effect. Trey catches Matt with an enziguri and everyone’s down.

Matt tosses Wentz out of the ring then Trey takes Poetry in Motion, Matt wants the Twist of Fate but Trey shoves Matt into Jeff on the apron then he hits Jeff with a spinebuster. Wentz then hits Jeff with a double stomp and dives onto Matt but Trey can’t find the pin on Jeff. Trey sets up Jeff in a corner and he and Wentz kick him but Jeff avoids a move and catches Trey with a Twist of Fate for a near fall. Superkick from Wentz, then one for Matt as well but Matt sends him way out of the ring to avoid a UFO Cutter. Matt hits Trey with a Twist of Fate then Jeff goes up top for a Swanton Bomb which connects and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Hardys retained the titles in 13:23

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Matt and Jeff are mostly still playing the hits but this wasn’t a bad outing from them. The Rascalz definitely had a good time and the Hardys definitely helped them look pretty good all things considered.

We get a video package for Chris Bey and a link for his gofundme.

In the back we do see Nic Nemeth warming up as is Joe Hendry.

Apparently Santino will address the quitting from Josh Alexander on Thursday. Fraxxiom will defend the NXT titles against the Rascalz Thursday as well for a rare live episode.

Match #7 – TNA Knockouts Title Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match: (c) Masha Slamovich vs. Rosemary

Boy there are lot of instruments of pain on display here. They start brawling right away and Masha lands a flurry of kicks then gets a trashcan lid and smacks Rosemary in the face with it. Some more lid shots from Masha then she goes for the staple gun but Rosemary blocks it being used and kicks her then Masha winds up stapling the hand of Rosemary. A staple into the armpit of Rosemary as well then Masha decides she’s done playing with the stable gun and gets several weapons down and then unhooks one of the chains that holds the weapons up. Some cane shots to Rosemary but then Masha jumps into a bit of Green Mist from Rosemary. Rosemary now uses the cane on Masha. Masha gets some water to try and clear her eyes. Back in the ring Rosemary has a chair set up and tries to DDT Masha onto it but Masha fights back with more strikes but runs into a drop toe hold into the chair, the old Raven special.

There are several tables set up around the ring, Rosemary changes the position of one of them but takes so long that Masha runs off the chair and hits a crossbody and both women fall through the table. Masha gets a chain from inside a trash can and starts choking Rosemary with it then drags her around by the neck for a bit before throwing the trashcan at her. Now Masha’s got a chair and throws it into Rosemary’s head before setting it up on the floor and chopping away at her. Masha to the apron and tries a cannonball senton but Rosemary avoids it so Masha smacks into the chair. Rosemary then throws the chair into Masha a few times, the crowd is pretty quiet for most of this which is surprising. Anyway Rosemary goes under the ring and finds Janice, the nail 2×4 and Janice gets a mild chant. Rosemary is overjoyed and swings it at Masha but misses. Masha has the cane and swings at Rosemary who actually broke Janice hitting the ring steps. Rosemary is able to hit Masha in the body with it then rake the nails along her back. No blood still. Rosemary goes to the back and gets a little red bag which is full of thumbtacks that she pours out on the stage. Both women have fought up there, Masha tries to fight back, but Rosemary Spears her onto the tacks. Once again a lot of Spears tonight, then Rosemary actually pulls some tacks out of her hand with her teeth, heck of a visual.

They head back to the ring and Rosemary has one of the barbed wire boards in play now, Masha fights back with a head kick then hits a Northern Lights Bomb onto the barbed wire board but only a 2 count. Masha up top and double stomps Rosemary who’s still on the board but she still can’t get a 3 count. Now Masha gets a ladder from outside and sends it into the ring, she sets it up and climbs but Rosemary then pushes it over and Masha falls to the outside and crashes through a table, Rosemary covers on the floor but only a 2 count. Next Rosemary sets up four chairs seat to seat near a corner, she sets Masha on them then climbs up top but Masha sits up and slaps her then climbs up and hits an avalanche Requiem piledriver onto the chairs for the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Masha Slamovich retained the title in 14:03

Rating: 3.5 stars

Thoughts: Appropriately violent but a little slow and just going spot to spot. Still they got some decent use out of the staple gun which is hard to do these days.

Post match music hits and Cora Jade shows up to saunter to the ring. Jade and Masha stare down and jaw jack a little bit with Jade indicating she wants the Knockouts title.

Santino Marella is out with a mic to hype up the main event then talks with the opening show panel. They’re just killing time while all the hardware gets cleared out of the ring. Ryan Nemeth shows up to generate a little heat for things but he’s more annoying than useful at heat generation. Santino doesn’t like Ryan and reminds him that he’s got no business in this thing and uses the power invested in him by God himself to ban Ryan from ringside, preferably from the building as well but that’s just me.

Match #8 – TNA World Title Match: (c) Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry

You know, I heard someone once describe Hendry as if a golden retriever wished to become a real boy it was granted. I don’t say that as insult either, just an observation. They go face to face early then tie up and fight for position but neither man gets an edge and they break apart. Another tie up but Hendry with a headlock then kips out of a head scissors and he’s up before Nemeth is. Another tie up, Hendry tries some arm work but Nemeth counters into a cradle for 2 and starts working different pinning combinations but Hendry rolls with him and then comes up with an arm wringer then a fireman’s carry. They trade arm wringers now and Hendry gets the better of that exchange to the consternation of Nemeth. Dropkick from Nemeth and he swivels the hips but Hendry then runs him over with a shoulder block. No games from Hendry thus far, they run the ropes and Hendry hits a jumping knee. Nemeth avoids a suplex and grabs a Sleeper hold, Hendry spins him around on his waist though then hits the stalling suplex.

Ryan Nemeth moves into the crowd, he bought a ticket apparently. Nemeth hits a jumping DDT for a 2 count then Nemeth transitions into a Crippler Crossface. Hendry tries to wrestle free and Nemeth switches towards a Fujiwara armbar but it’s on wrong and they fight up then Hendry lays in uppercuts then tries a Sunset Flip for a 2 count. More pin attempts from Hendry but he can’t find the 3 count yet so Nemeth drops him with a neckbreaker to halt the momentum. Jumping elbow from Nemeth but he’s starting to showboat a bit too much. Nemeth back towards the Crossface then stops to pose before hitting another jumping elbow. Hendry with some uppercuts but Nemeth kicks him only to then get caught in a backslide but Nemeth kicks at 2 then hits a lovely dropkick. More taunting from Nemeth but Hendry fights back with a running Cutter to put both men down.

They start trading strikes, Hendry really has nice uppercuts and he starts to get the better of things then lands a clothesline. Fall away slam for Hendry. Nemeth avoids a Standing Ovation and grabs at a Sleeper, Hendry fights free but Nemeth lands a headbutt then gets caught in a pop up powerbomb for a 2 count. Hendry hits the Attitude Adjustment just to give Nemeth PTSD but only gets a near fall. Chops from Hendry and he gets Nemeth on the top rope then climbs up with him, Nemeth headbutts him down though then hits a crossbody but Hendry rolls through and holds on, standing while holding Nemeth then hoists him onto his shoulders but Nemeth counters from up there into a Fame Asser for a near fall.

Nemeth drags himself to the top rope but Hendry clocks him and climbs up there with him to hit an avalanche fall away slam to put both men down. Frankie Kazarian comes out with his trophy, he’s thinking about it but JBL comes through the crowd and yanks Frankie down then kills him with a Clothesline From Hell. The “JBL” chants are legit after that one, and he clobbers Ryan for good measure then walks off like a boss. Nemeth and Hendry pull themselves up, Hendry avoids Danger Zone and hits a Standing Ovation but only a near fall. Poor Hendry looks like his world collapsed but he rallies, spins and tries it again but Nemeth avoids him this time then lands a superkick and Danger Zone but he can only get a near fall too. Nemeth is in total denial about that but he sets for another superkick only for Hendry to catch him with another fall away slam. Hendry is all fired up and crushes Nemeth with another Standing Ovation to get the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Joe Hendry won the title in 19:07

Rating: 4 stars

Thoughts: I’m bumping this up a bit because the crowd was seriously into this one even if it didn’t quite connect with me. Purely on a personal level this was more 3.5 but the crowd was way into the match. Thankfully they avoided this being too overbooked and Hendry playing this one super serious while Nemeth wasted time showboating was a nice way to showcase some character work from both men.

Hendry celebrates in the crowd to end the show.