Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 6.23.23  

Hey there everyone, it’s another Friday night and that means it’s time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’ve got some stuff to sort out, the NXT and WWE women’s tag team titles will allegedly be unified when Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler battle the Unholy Union of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. Roman Reigns isn’t advertised for the show tonight, but with news of the Bloodline Civil War taking place at Money in the Bank one has to imagine the Usos and Solo Sikoa will be here and doing stuff. Bayley will be putting her MITB match spot on the line against Shotzi, which is more about Bayley’s increasing friction with Iyo Sky than anything else and Bayley could easily lose her spot here to further that story. The men’s MITB match continues building with LA Knight emerging as the presumptive favorite, and clearly the one with the most crowd support. Bobby Lashley hasn’t been around in a bit, the Brawling Brutes and Sheamus have been on the outside looking in for most things, though Butch is in the MITB match, Cameron Grimes will battle Baron Corbin again, and one has to imagine that the stuff between AJ Styles and Karrion Kross isn’t over yet. There are a lot of ways things could go tonight, so let’s get to the action.

First, a recap of the Bloodline falling apart as Jimmy and Jey Uso kicked Roman Reigns repeatedly last week. You know, at this point Roman’s almost as foolish in his trusting of people as Sting. Roman’s never turned on anyone first, but he keeps winding up getting stabbed.

To open the show proper here come the Usos. Both men have mics, so here we go as The Usos are in this particular city. Jimmy feels good, Jey brings up that they’re about to fight family and family is supposed to lift each other up, to have each others backs. Jimmy thinks Jey made the right choice (we’ll see how that plays out in 8 months or so). Jey still loves Roman, for three years they went to war together, did everything for Roman, but Roman disrespected Jimmy and Jey. They were raised on respect, it’s not about falling in line, they became the most dominant faction in WWE history with respect. But once they were showed how little they matter to Roman, they had to leave Roman alone on the Island of Relevancy. Well, almost alone. Jey can forgive Roman, but not Paul Heyman. Heyman has 40 years of history with their family, but no Heyman has tried to drive a wedge between brothers who love and respect each other. And now they’ve got to get everyone. They’re the best tag team in the game, this isn’t singles and on July 1 Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns will be welcomed to the Uso penitentiary. Well that happened. I’m not the biggest fan of this style of promo from Jimmy and Jey, and as over as they became during this I wonder about the follow up.

We get a recap of Santos Escobar defeating LA Knight last week, then Knight attacking Escobar after the match. That leads to our first match.

Rey Mysterio might be the only guy on the roster who can get LA Knight boos at this point, but we’ll put that to the test after this break.

Post break, here’s LA Knight to very loud cheers. He probably should win the briefcase, though Logan Paul winning to cash in on Seth Rollins would amuse me to no end.

Match #1: Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight

Quick strikes from Knight and he takes over early. Rey takes the Bret Hart corner bump and Knight resumes stomping on him. Some rope running, Rey lands a dropkick to a surprisingly mixed result. Knee lift from Knight on the apron, then a diving shoulder block for 2. Rey fights back with a kick then a head scissors to send Knight into the ropes. 10 punch in the corner from Rey, Knight looks to counter with an Alabama slam but Rey sends him into the ropes and hits a 619. Rey up top but Knight rolls to the apron so Rey can baseball slide him to the floor, then hits his sliding splash to the floor and sends us to break.

Knight hits a neckbreaker as we come back to action. Rey hits a rana to send Knight into the corner then Rey climbs the ropes for a seated senton. Rey is rolling now and hits a springboard crossbody for a 2 count. Knight hits a slam, then the Yeah elbow drop for 2. Rey hits an around the world DDT for a 2 count of his own. Rey tries to induce a 619 chant, not terribly successful so he hits an enziguri and positions Knight for a 619 but this time Knight catches his legs. Knight powers Rey up, Rey slips free but Knight catches him, they struggle to find their place and Knight just hits a Blunt Force Trauma to get the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: LA Knight won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: This might have been moving towards 3 before the awkwardness at the end. Still, Knight could use the win and Rey is beyond bulletproof.

Post match Knight attacks the mask of Rey but Santos Escobar is here to chase him off. Well at least that got some heat for Knight, but that man is over.

In the back Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman arrive, they run into Ridge Holland and Solo crushes him with a Samoan Spike, just because he can. I approve and we head to break.

In the back people check on Ridge Holland as he wheezes, and Sheamus walks up to Adam Pearce demanding a match with Solo Sikoa. Well that’ll be something later tonight is my guess.

Sheamus storms onto the entrance stage with a mic and tells Solo he’ll give him the fight of his life in that ring later tonight.

Tag team title time, and Raquel Rodriguez is sitting ringside for this one.

Match #2 WWE and NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Unification Match: (c) Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. (c) The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn)

Fyre and Baszler start us off, Baszler unloads with kicks and strikes right away. Fyre fights back with strikes of her own then tags in Dawn. Dawn lands a knee strike then ties up a modified Tarantula to allow Fyre to hit a superkick for a 2 count. Ronda wants in, and Baszler tags her in. Side kick from Ronda then some judo throws but Dawn lands a kick from her back. Blind tag from Fyre and she trips up Ronda allowing Dawn to hit a facebuster as they look to continue control. Dawn back in with shoulder strikes then Fyre back in, she hits a gordbuster to set up a Meteora from Dawn and Baszler has to break up the pin. Fyre avoids a knee and lands a leg kick. Baszler blocks a Doomsday Device and Ronda is able to hit a poisoned rana on Fyre as we head to break.

Ronda has Fyre tied up on the mat as we come back. Fyre fights free and lands strikes, then Ronda blocks a kick and grabs an Ankle Lock. Ronda pulls Fyre away from the ropes, but that allows Fyre to land an enziguri. Baszler tags in, blocks the hot tag and cheap shots Dawn before crushing Fyre with a knee strike for a near fall. Fyre kicks Baszler away and tags in Dawn, who gets a pretty good run of strikes including a head kick to Baszler and a back suplex. Gamen giri from Dawn, then she’s up top for a diving Meteora for a 2 count. Baszler forces Dawn into the ropes and that sets up a Ronda cheap shot, then Baszler grabs the Kirifuda Clutch but Fyre with a Swanton Bomb to break it up. Fyre sends Ronda out of the ring and hits a suicide dive onto her. Fyre wants a tag, and gets it. Baszler avoids their double team and grabs the Clutch on Fyre. Ronda takes out Dawn with an armbar, the Clutch on Fyre and Fyre has to tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler unified the tag team titles

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Solid work from everyone here, Fyre and Dawn looked on level with Ronda and Baszler booking wise and better if we’re talking technical execution and team cohesion.

Post match Ronda gets a mic and insults Raquel Rodriguez, then asks why she’s out here at all. Raquel heads into the ring, she’s here because she wants a rematch that “we” never lost. Baszler wants to know who “we” is in this case given all the partners Raquel has gone through. Well since her championship partner is healed up, here’s Liv Morgan to answer the question. We get a stare down with all four women.

It’s confirmed we’re getting Sheamus vs. Solo later tonight. After this break we’ll have the Grayson Waller Effect featuring Pretty Deadly.

Post break, Grayson Waller Effect time. Theory 2.0 welcomes us to the show and brings up various hotness by way of setting up an awkward transition to bring out Pretty Deadly. Kit Wilson and Elton Prince head to the ring as we get a recap of them winning that gauntlet match last week. Prince, who’s roots are becoming a visible issue, says this is their favorite talk show. Everyone trash talks the KO Show, and Kevin Owens seethes somewhere about the tropes being used. Waller brings up the nice banter, nice veiled shot at Poochie there. He brings up their title shot next week. Wilson shouts out the royalty in England, and they’re taking this chance seriously. He puts over Owens and Sami, but Prince is getting annoyed by the lack of respect they’re getting. The crowd, bored by this, chants “shut up” at everyone. Prince objects to Sami and Owens being surprised by their success, and they can keep bickering while he and Wilson share a single brain so they’re always on the same page. Waller has to be honest with them, he’s not surprised and wants to put over how hard Pretty Deadly worked last week in that gauntlet match. This segment is just dying in real time, it’s kind of shocking. They put themselves over as having beaten everyone in that gauntlet match, and when they bring up the Street Profits we finally get a little life into this as here come Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. Ford runs them down, but since Pretty Deadly hasn’t been introduced to them, here’s a reminder that the Profits want the smoke. That’ll be up after this break I guess. Man that sucked.

Post break and we’re getting to action.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince) vs. Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)

Ford and Wilson start, both men posture then Ford grabs a side headlock takeover. Ford mocks Prince on the apron, then Wilson is able to fight up and hits the ropes but can’t knock over Ford. Dawkins with a blind tag and wipes out Wilson with a shoulder block. Cheap shot from Wilson then he tags in Prince and they can hit a double shoulder block then some more tandem offense. Boot from Prince but he jumps into a right hand. Ford tags back in and dropkicks Prince, then one for Wilson for good measure. Backhand from Ford staggers Prince, then he removes the top of Prince. Prince, incensed, charges but is low bridged as Ford puts on his gear then we get stereo dives to put the Profits on top as we head to break.

Wilson is fighting Ford on the ropes as we come back. Some elbows from Wilson, then a headbutt as he tries a super back suplex but Ford counters into a crossbody on the way down and both men are down. Both men tag out and Dawkins gets to run wild for a bit. The Anointment from Dawkins only gets a 2 count, then he tags in Ford. Prince gets Pounced into a Ford back suplex but here’s Wilson to break up the pin. Dawkins shoulder blocks Wilson on the floor, then Ford hits a Rock Bottom and tags in Dawkins. Dawkins hoists Prince up, but here’s Wilson to block a Doomsday style move, then Prince with a roll up, feet on the ropes, and some extra leverage from Wilson to get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Pretty Deadly won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: I wasn’t feeling this one, both teams can go but it just felt like a spark was missing. Still, Pretty Deadly need the momentum going into their title shot.

We get a recap of that awful Grayson Waller Effect last week featuring Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair’s airing of grievances.

Oh great, here comes Poochie to make things worse. You know, we had a good first half of this show, what the heck happened? Anyway after this break Charlotte wrestles Lacey Evans.

Match #4: Charlotte Flair vs. Lacey Evans

Lacey gets the old jobbers entrance. They tie up, Charlotte grabs a side headlock then lands a shoulder block. Kick from Charlotte then a few chops. Lacey avoids a scoop slam then slams Charlotte down by the hair. Piped in boos for that. Lacey goes up top but misses a second rope moonsault. Charlotte with a Lethal Combination, then a suplex and she poses to waste more time. Boot from Charlotte, Figure 8 and Lacey taps.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Charlotte Flair won

Rating: Trombone Squash

Thoughts: Well that wasn’t good, Charlotte is just a terrible face.

Post match Asuka attacks Charlotte, the fake boos are clashing with the actual reaction in a really awkward way as Asuka stomps on Flair then leaves.

We get a recap, this really feels like a chopped up and cobbled together script for the show, and then Solo Sikoa heads to the ring for our main event. Hey, if they give Sheamus and Solo time they might have a genuine slobber knocker. Anyway that’ll start after this break.

In the back Bianca Belair talks with Adam Pearce. Pearce says Belair shouldn’t be ringside for the title match next week because if anything happens to her then she’d retaliate, understandably, and that might screw things up. Pearce promises her a title shot after the match, but Belair doesn’t trust him.

Commentary hype up next weeks episode with two title matches, and God help us all the Grayson Waller Effect featuring Logan Paul. I just, I just can’t. Oh, Roman will be back next week as well, so something interesting will happen.

Here’s Sheamus for the main event.

Match #5: Solo Sikoa w/ Paul Heyman vs. Sheamus

Both men get right to punching each other, Sheamus gets the better of that and lands uppercuts and body blows. Solo fights back with punches of his own. Sheamus with uppercuts, then a kick off the ropes but Solo avoids a Brogue Kick and takes a powder. Sheamus follows him out there and lands a clothesline then stomps on the hand of Solo. Back in the ring Solo turns things around with blows to the lower back. Sheamus fights back with a back elbow and we’ve got more brawling. Kick from Sheamus then he pulls himself to the top rope, and hits a flying clothesline for a 1 count. Sheamus seems surprised by the 1 count, and Heyman reminds him that it was just a 1. Solo fights back with punches and chops. Body blows from Solo, then Sheamus fights back with an elbow and a clothesline. Solo rolls to the apron and Sheamus looks for Bodhran beats but Solo fights him off. Kick from Sheamus, then he heads to the apron with Solo, he wants apron White Noise but Solo shoves him into the ring post and sweeps him to the apron, then picks up up for a Samoan drop on the floor as we head to break.

Solo is still in control as we come back. This has been kind of heatless if I’m being honest, let’s see if the closing stretch might help. Solo wants a hip attack, but Sheamus intercepts with a clothesline. Both men are down and the crowd is pretty out of it. Solo is up first and lands a few punches to almost no reaction. Sheamus fights back with punches then a clothesline. Corner clotheslines from Sheamus, he’s trying to will the crowd into this as he hits a scoop slam. Irish Curse from Sheamus and Solo rolls to the apron which sets him up for Bodhran beats. Sheamus gets to 10 this time. Now Sheamus wants a Brogue Kick, but he runs into a superkick, then comes off the ropes with a knee strike for a 2 count. Mild “this is awesome” chant, bless those few people for trying. Sheamus hoists Solo up for a White Noise, and hits it but he still can’t keep Solo down. Now Sheamus wants a Razor’s Edge, but his back gives out and Solo kicks him in the back then hits a Samoan Spike to send Sheamus out of the ring. Solo is pissed now, and crushes Sheamus with a uranage on the announce table. Solo wants a hip attack against the barricade, and hits it to break through the barricade into the time keeper’s area. The ref waves off the match after that as Sheamus is out cold.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Solo Sikoa won via referee stoppage

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Slow, even by the standards of these two, and only got a little heat towards the end.

Solo is still pissed and attacks the officials out here to help the unconscious Sheamus. This is interrupted by Jimmy and Jey Uso. All three of them get into the ring and brawl, superkicks from Jimmy and Jey to drop Solo and they stand tall. Solo stirs, but the Usos see Paul Heyman on the floor and think about going after him, instead they superkick Solo again and hit the double Splash on him as well to stand tall.