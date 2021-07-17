Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 7.16.21  

Hello everyone and welcome. Tonight is the go home show for Money in the Bank, and the first show in a while with live fans in attendance. Honestly, I haven’t missed them and am sure this crowd will remind me of why very quickly. Tonight we’ve got a Smackdown women’s title match between Bianca Belair and Carmella, this came together last week when Bayley got injured and plans had to chance rapidly. All 4 of the Smackdown entrants into the Money in the Bank ladder match will have a Fatal 4-way, so we’ll see what Big E, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins can get up to. Also a big trios match when Universal champion Roman Reigns teams the Usos to take on Edge and Rey and Dominik Mysterio. That’s enough preview action, let’s see how the crowd is.

We open with a highlight package for all time best pops as a reminder of how important the live audience is to WWE’s presentation, also famous family friendly chants and moments to go along with it. That sends us to the show, where 14,496 people have packed the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Out first is Mr. McMahon, who gets a pretty big pop. Boy though, Vince is really showing his age these days. The crowd signing along with “No Chance in Hell” is pretty cool, the Vince asks “Where the Hell have you been?” and then bows out. To get us started proper here’s Roman Reigns, and the boos are pretty thunderous, though the reaction isn’t quite as universally negative as I imagine it’ll get in a bit.

The heels are in the ring, and here come the good guys. Rey and Dominik are out first, then here’s Edge to a monster pop. They all seem to enjoy the fan interaction, then everyone squares off in the ring as we head to break.

Match #1 – Trios Match: The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) and Roman Reigns w/ Paul Heyman vs. Edge, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio

Jey jumps Edge to start the match. Edge fights back with a flapjack and starts after the arm of Jey. Dominik comes in and then tags Rey, all working the arm of Jey. Jey lands a right and tags Jimmy but he runs into an arm drag. Edge tags in and starts on the arm of Jimmy. Rey back in, Edge hoists Jimmy up and Rey flies in with a seated senton for 2. Dominik tags in, hits a lionsault for a near fall. Jimmy fights back and lays in rights, Jey with a blind tag and hits an enziguri to Dominik and the heels take over. Roman asks for a tag and gets it from Jey. Roman drags Dominik out of the ring, then sends him back in and hits a suplex. Again Roman rolls Dominik out of the ring and follows him. Roman bounces Dominik off the announce table, then powerbombs him onto it but “I am the table” and Dominik writhes in agony on the floor as we head to break.

We come back just as Dominik starts to fight off Jimmy and both men are down. Jey tags in, as does Edge. Edge tries to hit Roman but Roman avoids it. Edge with a Snake Eyes then a big boot, and a clothesline on the floor for Roman. Back in the ring Edge avoids a Samoan drop but eats a super kick as Rey tags in and gets a tilt a whirl DDT but Jimmy is here to save the match. Dominik sends Jimmy out of the ring and dives onto him, only get slammed into the ring post by Roman. Jey and Rey square off, Rey sets up for a 619 but Roman blocks him and drives him into the apron then back into the ring. Edge comes around the ring and Spears Roman though. Rey with a roll up but Jey kicks out, Jimmy with a cheap shot then Jey hits a school boy roll up with the tights to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Roman Reigns, Jimmy, and Jey won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Solid trios match, and they did a great job of only teasing Roman and Edge during the match.

Post match Jey abuses Rey, Jimmy takes out Dominik, but here’s Edge with a chair. Edge takes out both Usos but eats a massive Superman punch from Roman. Roman gets the chair, breaks off one of the support struts, but takes too long and that allows Edge to hit a Spear. Edge wants the tool assisted Crossface on Roman, and he gets it. We get the visual of Roman tapping out, and Edge lets go then poses with the belt.

Commentary reminds us of the upcoming card as we head to break.

In the back Kayla finds Edge and Los Mysterios, she wants to talk with Edge. Edge says he wished making Roman tap just now would make his title fight easier, but he knows that isn’t true. Sunday he’s going to have to go to places he’s maybe never been, and the last thing he has to do in this industry is win the Universal title, but here’s Seth Rollins laughing to interrupt him. Rollins says Roman might be the most self absorbed megalomaniac he’s ever seen but Roman has Edge’s number. But on Sunday Rollins will be Edge’s biggest fan, because Rollins is going to win the Money in the Bank ladder match, and then finish what he started 7 years ago when he had his boot on Edge’s neck but didn’t pull the trigger. Nothing would be sweeter for Rollins than cashing in on the man who made Money in the Bank famous.

To the ring and here’s Sami Zayn. Zayn says no one has the courage to talk about how he’s been excluded. That’s not true Zayn, I’d exclude you from oxygen if I could and I’m not shy about saying so. He runs down the shiny distractions, but for over a year he’s been the victim of a conspiracy. But it’s fine because tonight he’s got the fans in his corner, and the people have seen it all and now he needs them all to stand up and make “them” know the conspiracy wont stand. He tries to get a “Justice for Sami” chant and is marginally successful but it peters out quickly. He’s not surprised, the yee haws of Texas aren’t on his side, but he doesn’t need them he needs justice. If there were justice in the world he’d already have the briefcase. His diatribe is cut off by the return of Finn Balor. Balor heads to the ring and circles Zayn. Zayn welcomes Balor back then tries a cheap shot, but Balor plants him with the 1917, hits a shotgun drop kick, then the Coup de Grace and Balor stands tall.

We get a recap of Shotzi and Nox beating Natalya and Tamina last week in their Smackdown debut. That leads to Shotzi and Nox heading to the ring, they hang out in the ring before their match as we head to break.

When we come back here’s a little hype package for Apollo Crews, because someone reminded production that he exists and is the Intercontinental champion. And here comes Tamina and Natalya.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Shotzi and Nox vs. Natalya and Tamina

If Shotzi and Nox win here they’ll get a title shot at a future date, we’ve got Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan on commentary for this match. I’m sure that wont get old. Morgan and Vega snipe at each other, while Tamina hits a body slam on Shotzi. Shotzi gets abused for a bit, whoever thought putting Shotzi and Tamina together was a good idea just wants someone to get hurt. Natalya tags in, Shotzi hits her with an enziguri then a double leg drop into a jack-knife pin but only gets 2. Tamina distracts Shotzi and Natalya takes her out. Tamina tags in and they stomp on Shotzi for a bit while making quick tags. Shotzi fights back, misses a tag but they let her make it on the second attempt. Nox runs wild for a bit, she hits a senton in the corner. Shiniest Wizard from Nox but Tamina breaks up the pin. Morgan and Vega square off and start brawling, the distraction allows Nox to get a small package and pin Natalya.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Shotzi and Nox won

Rating: 1.5 stars

The bickering from Morgan and Vega was a serious distraction, and there were some serious camera issues. I’m not sure the tag teams have the best chemistry, but they were here to set up an angle more than anything.

Post match Tamina drops Vega with a super kick, but Morgan is able to avoid her charge and head into the ring where she drops Natalya with a Codebreaker to stand tall.

Bianca Belair walks in the back, her match with Carmella is next. She walks by Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, and ignore them just like everyone else as we head to break.

Hey, did you know this is the first time in 70 weeks WWE has had fans for a weekly TV program? Because if you didn’t don’t worry, they’ll remind us every 7 minutes for the rest of the episode. Anyway here come the entrances for our next match. Not much of a reaction for Carmella, while the pop for Belair is very high pitched.

Match #3 – Smackdown Women’s Title Match: (c) Bianca Belair vs. Carmella

Belair over powers Carmella, Carmella lands a slap then plays chase before hitting a wheelbarrow snapmare but Belair rolls through then hits a shoulder block. Awkward drop kick from Belair then she runs into a kick. Back elbows in the corner from Carmella, then a bronco buster for a 1 count. Belair with a gymnastic routine then some shoulder blocks in the corner. Stiff elbow from Belair then she tries to use the ring post from the apron, but Carmella is able to yank her shoulder first into the ring post instead. Outside the ring now, Carmella brings things back into the ring, gets a 2 count then heads out of the ring. Carmella tosses Belair around the ringside area as we head to break.

Post break Belair starts her comeback and bounces Carmella around the turn buckles then hits a scoop slam. Gymnastic routing into a moonsault from Belair, that gets 2. Belair up top, but Carmella cuts her off. Belair fights back, drags Carmella up with her but Carmella fights back and climbs up to the top rope and hits a hurricanrana for a 2 count. Carmella avoids a double underhook suplex, they trade roll ups then Carmella gets a guillotine choke locked in. Belair fades, then recovers and transitions to a suplex but only gets a 2 count. Carmella to the apron, tries to grab the hair of Belair but Belair clocks her. Belair misses a hair attack, Carmella lands a super kick then they head into the ring and her cover gets a 2 count. Belair avoids a super kick, hits the hair whip then a Kiss of Death to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bianca Belair retained the Title

Rating: 2.5 stars

Felt very average, but I’ll cut everyone a bit of slack given how quickly they had to put this together.

In the back Chad Gable talks, he knows the importance of all 5 senses. He and Otis see people ducking them, feel the tension, hear the fear from others, and Gable can taste Otis’s victory over Cesaro tonight. Cesaro is here, he smells bull crap. At least last week they didn’t list Cesaro on that list of people Otis would destroy. Gable says they weren’t even thinking about Cesaro, but congratulations because now he’s got Otis’s full attention. That leads to Otis hitting a couple of cheap shots to stand over the fallen Cesaro as we head to break. I feel so bad for Cesaro, they’ve killed all of his momentum over the last couple of months.

A reminder that next week Toni Storm will be debuting on Smackdown.

Gable and Otis head to the ring, and here’s Cesaro as well for their match. Surprisingly good pop for Cesaro, given expectations at least.

Match #4: Otis w/ Chad Gable vs. Cesaro

Immediately after showing Cesaro swinging The Great Khali Cole wonders if Cesaro can swing Otis. I have no words. Otis with body shots and clubbing blows early, Cesaro fights back with European uppercuts. A brief distraction from Gable allows Otis to hit a body shot then a Worlds Strongest Slam. Otis charges in the corner, but Cesaro avoids him and Otis posts himself. Gable in, and just blatantly hits a German suplex on Cesaro for the DQ.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Cesaro won via Disqualification

Rating: DUD

Too short to matter, and more angle than match. But I think those two could do something interesting if given time.

Cesaro hits a Swiss Death on Gable, he wants the Big Swing and gets it. Otis is in to break that up rather quickly then hits an avalanche in the corner. A Vader Bomb from Otis follows and the Academy stand tall.

In the back Kayla knocks on a door looking for Roman. Heyman answers and will be talking for the Tribal Chief. Heyman says Edge has sinned tonight, and on Sunday the defending champion will beat him and punish him for those sins. And that isn’t a prediction, but before he can finish the catchphrase here’s Big E to do his schtick. Heyman is not amused by Big E’s antics, but Big E does have something serious to talk about. Edge has a hold of Roman, and then laughs as he walks off. OK, not the best thing Big E has ever done by a long shot.

Here’s a disheveled Baron Corbin, wrinkled and stained shirt, no music, dead look in his eyes, someone must have shown him his run as RAW Constable. He’ll address the WWE Universe after this break.

Post break, sad piano music plays over a recap of Corbin’s last few weeks. To the ring where Corbin has a mic. He says it’s no secret, I mean just look at him, the last few weeks have been the worst of his life. He’s lost everything, his crown, his car, his investments and savings. The saving thing still makes no sense. Now the bank is trying to foreclose on his house and his 2 year old daughter is sick because she’s having to eat spaghetti out of a can and he had to fire the maids. If this keeps going his family will have to move in with his wife’s parents. The crowd with a bit of a “You deserve it” chant. The good news is everyone here can help him in this dark time, he’s set up Corbinfund. Guess Vince finally heard of crowd funding. Corbin isn’t asking for much, just enough to pay a few bills, $100,000 to do that. Please donate to him, every little bit helps. And please don’t tell him everyone here in Texas is as cheap as the rest of the world. Odd way to get cheap heat but you do you buddy. Corbin drops to his knees and begs for help. Here’s Kevin Owens to interrupt things. Corbin says he wants to believe Owens is here for the right reasons, to help him. He knows Owens has influence in the locker room, and a few high profile donations will get everyone in line. Corbin knows Owens has a heart in there, and knows Owens has money. Just look at him, he can’t be spending on his wardrobe. Owens has had enough of this, and saves all of us but hitting a Stunner.

Big E comes down, the Fatal 4-Way match is next after this break.

Post break, here’s Rick Boogs to introduce Nakamura. The crowd still loves singing along with Nakamura’s entrance song. Rollins makes his way down next.

Match #5 – Fatal 4-Way Match: Kevin Owens vs. Big E vs. Shinsuke Nakamura w/ Rick Boogs vs. Seth Rollins

Rollins wants everyone to fight it out and looks to head out, but on the apron Big E spears him to the floor. Owens dives, then Nakamura hits a diving knee strike and everyone’s down. Nakamura tosses Owens back into the ring as we head to another break.

We come back to Owens and Big E fighting it out in the ring. Big E lands a clothesline, then tosses Nakamura out of the ring. Owens heads up to the top rope, he and Big E start trading blows as Big E heads up top. Nakamura in to try and help the superplex, and they get it but Rollins tries a frog splash but eats the canvas. Nakamura takes out Big E then lays in knees to Rollins. Wheel kick from Nakamura to Owens then a reverse exploder suplex. Nakamura wants the Kinshasa, but Big E is here to intercept with the Big Ending but Rollins breaks up the pin. Rollins tosses Big E out of the ring then grabs one of the many ladders set up at ringside. Rollins knocks Nakamura out of the ring with a ladder then heads out for more hardware. Nakamura and Rollins trade blows, Rollins sets Nakamura on the announce table. Owens takes out Rollins, climbs the ladder and hits a diving elbow from the very tip top of the ladder to drive Nakamura through the table. Back in the ring Big E avoids a Blackout stomp, Rollins avoids a Big Ending then does Blackout stomp Big E onto the ladder and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Seth Rollins won

Rating: 3 stars

Slightly generous rating, but all four men busted their butts to make this memorable. The big draw back is time, and the commercial break removing any possible flow the match could build.

Post match Rollins sets up a ladder under the ceremonial briefcases, climbs up and poses there with one of the cases as the show ends.