Winter Storm Could Affect Monday Night RAW Tonight

PWInsider reports that Salt Lake City, the site of tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW, is currently in the middle of a huge winter storm that is set to run locally until 4 AM Tuesday morning. KSL.com adds there have been 93 car crashes since midnight alone, due to the weather. Local police are asking those in the city not to drive today. It remains to be seen how this will affect attendance for RAW or if the roster will be able to get to the venue.