wrestling / News
Winter Storm Could Affect Monday Night RAW Tonight
February 3, 2020 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Salt Lake City, the site of tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW, is currently in the middle of a huge winter storm that is set to run locally until 4 AM Tuesday morning. KSL.com adds there have been 93 car crashes since midnight alone, due to the weather. Local police are asking those in the city not to drive today. It remains to be seen how this will affect attendance for RAW or if the roster will be able to get to the venue.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy On Drew McIntyre’s Royal Rumble Win, Criticism of Brock Lesnar’s Early Rumble Dominance
- Bayley on Her Preferred Opponents From Each Brand, Liv Morgan’s Return
- Booker T Shares His Thoughts on the Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle Incident, Offers Advice to Riddle
- Jon Moxley Explains How Randy Orton Caused Him to Ditch the Original Version of the Dirty Deeds