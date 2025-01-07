– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced that there will be a Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match on next week’s Maximum Carnage edition of AEW Dynamite. The winner of the match will receive a shot at the AEW Women’s World Champion, Mariah May, at AEW Grand Slam Australia.

Tony Khan wrote, “NEXT WED, 1/15! Cincinnati, OH Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS + MAX #MaximumCarnage Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match The Women’s Casino Gauntlet winner will face the AEW Women’s World Champion at Grand Slam Australia! Don’t miss Maximum Carnage NEXT WEDNESDAY!”

AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage is scheduled for Wednesday, January 15 at the Brady Music Center in Cincinatti, Ohio. It will be broadcast live on TBS and simulcast on Max at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Title Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. TBA

* AEW Women’s World Title #1 Contenders Casino Gauntlet: Competitors TBA