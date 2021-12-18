wrestling / News
Women’s Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
December 17, 2021 | Posted by
Toni Storm will get her shot at Charlotte Flair and the Smackdown Women’s Title on next week’s show. On Friday’s show, it was announced that Flair will defend her title against Storm on the Christmas Eve episode of Smackdown after Storm pinned Charlotte in a tag team match.
The updated lineup for next week’s show, which is being taped tonight, is:
* 12 Days of Christmas Intercontinental Title #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match: Competitors TBA
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Toni Storm
NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown!#WomensTitle @MsCharlotteWWE #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/856pSLhkKo
— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2021
