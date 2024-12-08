Giulia Survives Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline, Wins Title Shot

It looked like the match might go to sudden death, but Giulia managed to score the last point needed to win at NXT Deadline. The Women’s Iron Survivor eventually got down to one point for each woman, with only seconds on the clock. Finally, Giulia broke that tie and got two points with an Arrivederci knee. Stephanie Vaquer tried to score another pinfall, but time ran out, making Giulia the winner. She will now face Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s title at New Year’s Evil. The point breakdown is as follows:

Giulia – 2

Sol Ruca – 1

ZARIA – 1

Stephanie Vaquer – 1

Wren Sinclair – 1