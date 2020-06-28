Women’s No. 1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way at NXT GAB Becomes Elimination Match

– WWE has just announced a major change to Wednesday’s NXT Great American Bash event. The previously announced women’s Fatal 4-Way match to determine a No. 1 contender for the NXT Women’s Championship has now been tweaked to become an Elimination Match. That means it will not be first pinfall or submission gets the victory.

The upcoming matchup features Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim, with the winner becoming the new No. 1 contender for the NXT women’s title.

NXT Great American Bash will be a two-week event taking place on July 1 and July 8. The Wednesday show will air on USA Network in place of NXT. Here’s the current lineup for Wednesday, July 1:

* Strap Match: Roderick Strong vs. Dexter Lumis

* Aliyah and Robert Stone vs. Rhea Ripley – Ripley has to join The Robert Stone Brand, if she loses.

* Fatal 4-Way No. 1 Contender’s Elimination Match: Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim

* Non-Title Match: Sasha Banks vs. Io Shirai

* Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher