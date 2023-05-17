Women’s Title Tournament Semifinals & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced the semifinals of the NXT Women’s Title Tournament and more for next week’s episode of NXT. You can check out the lineup for the show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network, below:

* NXT Women’s Championship Semifinal Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Cora Jade

* NXT Women’s Championship Semifinal Match: Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria

* Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer

* Tank Ledger vs. Hank Walker