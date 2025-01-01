wrestling / News

Women’s World TV Title Bout, More Set for This Week’s ROH TV

January 1, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH TV Red Velvet vs Hanako 1-02-25 Image Credit: ROH

– Ring of Honor announced several new matchups for tomorrow’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. Red Velvet defends the ROH Women’s World TV Title against Hanako, plus a lot more. Here’s the announced lineup:

* Harley Cameron in action
* The Rottweilers (Homicide & Rocky Romero) vs. Lio Rush & Action Andretti
* Shane Taylor Promotions (Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo, Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty) vs. The Iron Savages (Bronson & Bear) & Dark Order (Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds)
* ROH Women’s Television Championship Match: Red Velvet (c) vs. Hanako

