wrestling / News
Women’s World TV Title Bout, More Set for This Week’s ROH TV
– Ring of Honor announced several new matchups for tomorrow’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. Red Velvet defends the ROH Women’s World TV Title against Hanako, plus a lot more. Here’s the announced lineup:
* Harley Cameron in action
* The Rottweilers (Homicide & Rocky Romero) vs. Lio Rush & Action Andretti
* Shane Taylor Promotions (Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo, Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty) vs. The Iron Savages (Bronson & Bear) & Dark Order (Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds)
* ROH Women’s Television Championship Match: Red Velvet (c) vs. Hanako
The ROH Women’s World TV Title is on the line as the champion @Thee_Red_Velvet defends against @we_are_stardom New Blood Tag Team Champion @hanako_stardom!
Watch TOMORROW NIGHT on Honor Club at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/vH84I9Jawt
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 1, 2025
.@harleycameron_ returns to Ring of Honor and will be in action TOMORROW NIGHT on ROH TV!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/4xokJ7Knhm
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 1, 2025
The Rottweilers unite once again as Homicide & @azucarRoc take on @IamLioRush & @ActionAndretti!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/sS2cT9decH
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 1, 2025
HUGE 8-Man action!
STP @shane216taylor, @ShawnDean773, @CarlieBravo & Pure Champion @theleemoriarty face Iron Savages (@bear_boulder | @bear_boulder) & Dark Order (@SilverNumber1 | @YTAlexReynolds)
📺 https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/MqyrYdTwgh
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 1, 2025
