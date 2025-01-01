– Ring of Honor announced several new matchups for tomorrow’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. Red Velvet defends the ROH Women’s World TV Title against Hanako, plus a lot more. Here’s the announced lineup:

* Harley Cameron in action

* The Rottweilers (Homicide & Rocky Romero) vs. Lio Rush & Action Andretti

* Shane Taylor Promotions (Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo, Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty) vs. The Iron Savages (Bronson & Bear) & Dark Order (Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds)

* ROH Women’s Television Championship Match: Red Velvet (c) vs. Hanako

The ROH Women’s World TV Title is on the line as the champion @Thee_Red_Velvet defends against @we_are_stardom New Blood Tag Team Champion @hanako_stardom! Watch TOMORROW NIGHT on Honor Club at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/vH84I9Jawt — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 1, 2025