Women’s Wrestling Army Results 5.2.22: NWA Women’s Tag Titles Defended in Main Event

Women’s Wrestling Army held their debut event on Sunday night in Providence, Rhode Island with the NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships on the line and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per PWInsider:

* The commentary team of Lenny Leonard and Alyssa Marino welcomed them to the show, and Maria Kanellis-Bennett was introduced by them. Kanellis-Bennett cut a promo about how the promotion and show is a response that told her and other women in the locker room, “No.”

* Miranda Alize defeated Laynie Luck

* Trish Adora and Big Swole fought to a 15-minute time limit draw

* CCW Network Championship Match: Kayla Sparkz defeated Mazzerati

* Tasha Steelz defeated Taya Valkyrie

* Queen B defeated Christina Marie

* Alex Garcia defeated Jody Threat by DQ after Threat refused to break a hold in the ropes. The match was restarted by Kanellis-Bennett as a no DQ match, which Garcia won.

* Queen Aminata defeated Gabby Ortiz

* Nicole Savoy defeated Janai Kai

* NWA Womens World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hex defeated Willow Nightingale and Holidead due to miscommunication. Holidead turned on Nightingale after the match, and The Hex ran Holidead off to make the save.