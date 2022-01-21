wrestling / News

World Championship Match Set For Impact No Surrender

January 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
We have our World Title match for next month’s Impact No Surrender. On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, Scott D’Amore told W. Morrisey that he will get a one-on-one rematch against Moose for the championship at the Impact! Plus event.

The match is the first announced for the show, which will take place on February 19th and airs on the streaming service.

