World Classic Professional Big Time Wrestling Cancels March Show Amid Dillon Hines Allegations

World Classic Professional Big Time Wrestling has canceled their March 8th event following allegations made against promoter Dillon Hines. As previously reported, Hines — the son of Bobby Fulton — is facing allegations of verbal abuse, forgery, ghosting people for money and more. Hines had claimed that his promotion’s show in Chillicothe, Ohio would be his last and wiped his social media accounts, and now the promotion’s Facebook page has announced that the show is being cancelled.

The page wrote on Friday:

“We regret to inform you that the World Classic Professional Big Time Wrestling show scheduled for March 8, 2025, has been canceled. We understand that this news is disappointing, and we want to assure you that this decision was not made lightly. We will begin processing refunds promptly. Thank you for your understanding and support. If you purchased tickets please send us a message. We’ve already handled several refunds so far! If you have any questions contact promoter Jimmy Hines.”

Jimmy Hines is Fulton’s real name. The promotion’s page has been sharing screenshots of refunds being processed to cut off claims that they are not, something that Hines has been accused of doing in other situations. One fan posted on another Facebook post from the company, “So, can we also get refunds for the matt riddle meet and greet from the last show?” which would obviously imply that those refunds have not been processed, though that is not confirmed. As PWInsider notes, Riddle pulled out of a meet and greet for Hines’ December convention when his representation asked for $2,000 in advance before he would fly in. Riddle did not appear and Hines claimed he would be taking legal action despite not doing a signed contract; HInes said Riddle did a promo for the show which he said “was as good as a contract.” For clarity, it is not.

In addition, the site notes that wrestling & toy store Zombie Hideout shared audio of a conversation with Hines from December 2nd after they pulled a scheduled Kurt Angle signing due to the various issues around Hines. The audio features Hines admitting he told fans to go to the store for refunds even though they did not sell tickets and didn’t charge Hines for the space. Hines berated the store’s owner, and said that the store should refund the money. He then said that he would issue the refund on January 14th and cursed the owner out, then suggested he may visit the store and confront the store owned. The Zombie Hideout Facebook page posted on Friday: