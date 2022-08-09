World Heavyweight Title Match Set For MLW Super Series

Alex Hammerstone will defend the MLW World Heavyweight Championship at MLW Super Series next month. MLW announced on Monday that Hammerstone will defend his title against Bandido, who will be representing AAA, at the September 18th show in Norcross, Georgia.

MLW also confirmed that AAA will be part of the event, announcing on their website:

Lucha Libre AAA to participate in Super Series

MLW.com can confirm the grandest lucha libre organization in the world, Lucha Libre AAA, will participate in the 2022 Super Series on September 18. A supercard summit of organizations, the last Super Series took place in Tijuana in March of 2020. Now, two years later MLW makes its debut in Atlanta with a banner multi-promotional event. “I want to thank Dorian Roldan and Konnan for being such great partners and providing world class, unmatched luchadores,” said MLW CEO and Founder Court Bauer. “Atlanta is in for a noteworthy and historic card, including the participation of additional organizations as we celebrate cross-promotion unity.”

The main event is expected to be announced within the next day.