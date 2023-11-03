World Heavyweight Title Match Set For MLW One Shot

Matt Cardona has a shot at the MLW World Heavyweight Championship, as he’ll face Alex Kane at MLW One Shot. It was announced on MLW Fusion that Cardona will battle Kane for the title at the December 7th show.

This is, of course, assuming that he can win his Loser Leaves MLW match against Mance Warner at MLW Fightland on November 18th. If Cardona loses that match and is gone from MLW, MSL can instead pick a mystery opponent to challenge for the title. Kane is defending the World Title against Jacob Fatu at MLW Fightland.