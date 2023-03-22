World Title Match Announced For MLW Battle RIOT V

Alex Hammerstone will defend the MLW World Heavyweight Championship against Real1 at MLW Battle RIOT V. MLW announced on Wednesday that Hammerstone will face Real1 for the championship at the April 8th event in Philadelphia.

Hammerstone vs Real1 World Title Fight signed for Battle RIOT V

MLW returns to Philly April 8

Major League Wrestling today announced a World Heavyweight Championship title fight: Alex Hammerstone(champion) vs. Real1 for Battle RIOT V when MLW returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 8.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

The trash talking “Certified G” looks to get gold as he bids to dethrone Alex Hammerstone and end his 535-day reign as champion in Philadelphia on April 8th.

Emerging as a top ranked competitor, with controversial clashes with Jacob Fatu and a recent high-profile win over Mance Warner, Real1 was the finalist in last year’s Battle RIOT, a match he continues to protest and claim he won.

Exhausting league officials politicking for a title fight, matchmakers have finally acquiesced.

Now that big bout is official as Hammerstone takes on a different type of challenger than any before. Known for his gift to gab, will Real1 get inside Hammerstone’s head with his trash talking?

Could Real1 distract Hammerstone and create a critical opening to topple the Phoenix powerhouse and claim the World Heavyweight Championship?

See Real1 vs. Hammerstone for the first time ever live in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 8 at the 2300 Arena. Buy tickets at http://www.MLW2300.com.

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Real1

BATTLE RIOT MATCH

40 wrestlers will riot inPhilly as one combatant looks to outlast 39 others and earn a world title shot anytime, anywhere against Alex Hammerstone.

Battle RIOT entrants:

Jacob Fatu

John Hennigan

Raven

Willie Mack

Alex Kane

Rickey Shane Page

Shigehiro Irie

Lance Anoa’i

Sam Adonis

Mr. Thomas

1 Called Manders

Jimmy Lloyd

More entrants and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

The Battle RIOT V will air exclusively on delay on REELZ on Tuesday April 25 at 10e/p.