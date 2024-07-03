wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 2 Episode 43 Preview & Lineup
– – WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 2 episode 43 airing in syndication:
* Penelope Pink vs. Tiki Chamorro
* Lil J-Boogie vs. Ice Cold
* Animal Instinct (Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx) vs. Pep Riley and Sasha Sparks
* Fabulous Four vs. The Tonga Twins
SEASON 2 EPISODE 43: “Twin Turmoil” Four weeks ago The Fabulous Four took on The Beast and Island Dynasty, building tensions to our action packed opening match tonight as Former WOW World Champion Penelope Pink battles tiny but mighty Tiki Chamorro. Lil J-Boogie makes her way as a singles competitor, but will she be able to shimmy her way to a win against the cool and collected Ice Cold? Animal Instinct’s Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx face off in Tag Team Action against the cheerful duo of Pep Riley and Sasha Sparks. With hostility higher than ever between Lana Star’s Fabulous Four and The Tonga Twins, both teams fight it out in the explosive Main Event.
