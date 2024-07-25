wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 2 Episode 46 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 2 episode 46 airing in syndication:
* Americana and Santanna Garrett vs. Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx
* Lil J-Boogie vs. Coach Campanelli
* WOW Tag Team Championship Match: The Mother Truckers (c) vs. Las Bandidas
SEASON 2 EPISODE 46: “Time To Shine” Confident about their win two weeks ago, All American Girls: Americana and Santana Garrett take on Animal Instinct’s Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx. Lil J-Boogie has an opportunity to prove herself as a newcomer to WOW as she goes head to head against the impressive ring technician Coach Campanelli. It’s their time to shine, as Las Bandidas, Sylvia Sanchez with Angel Rose finally get their shot at the tag team championship titles as they battle the champs, The Mother Truckers Holly Swag and Big Rig Betty.