– WWE NXT Superstar Wren Sinclair released a new “Wrenesday” Q&A. During the video, she issued a statement claiming she “loves” being in the No Quarter Catch Crew (NQCC) and says that Charlie Dempsey is a great leader. Below are some highlights and the video:

On getting her own trading card: “Honestly, it’s really cool because when I was younger, I would get trading cards of wrestlers, well, I would get the ones that my brother didn’t want — that he didn’t want, but he already had them. Then I would get his excess, I guess. So, it’s really cool. I just wish I would get to choose what photo goes on there because like — sometimes…”

On people saying she should get out of the NQCC: “I would like to address a couple of things. I have been getting a lot of questions and statements, like, ‘Wren, you got to fight Charlie to get out!’ And ‘Wren, get out! Miles and Tavion [Heights] are trying to! You need to! Get away from Charlie!’ And I would just like to say, I would like to read this statement that I fully prepared by myself with my help and nobody told me to say it. My name is Wren, and I love being in the NQCC. Charles [Dempsey] is such a great leader, I cannot imagine being anywhere else but in the NQCC. #NQCCForever.”

Wren Sinclair last competed on NXT TV on the June 10 episode, losing to Lash Legend in a singles bout.