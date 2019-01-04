NJPW News: Wrestle Kingdom 14 Will be a Two-Day Event, 2019 Event Details, and Wrestle Kingdom 13 Live Attendance

– NJPW officially announced today a number of dates for upcoming major events throughout the year. This includes the 2019 edition of the G1 Climax, which will launch later this year in Dallas, Texas. The event is scheduled for July 6 at the American Airlines Center. Also, NJPW announced today that Wrestle Kingdom 14 in 2020 will be a two-day event at the Tokyo Dome. It will take place on January 4-5 in 2020.

– NJPW will be running events in London, England and Nashville, Tennessee later this year. The promotion will also be returning to Los Angeles at the Globe Theater. You can check out the full list of announced dates and events below:

New Beginning – 2/2 and 2/3 in Hokkaido

New Beginning Osaka – 2/11

New Japan Cup – 3/23 and 3/24

G1 Supercard in Madison Square Garden – 4/6

New Japan in Aichi – 4/20

Wrestling Dontaku in Fukuouka– 5/3 and 5/4.

Best of Super Juniors Finals – 6/5 at Sumo Hall

Dominion 2019 – 6/9 in Osaka

– The announced attendance for tonight’s Wrestle Kingdom 13 event was 38,162. This was the paid attendance figure announced by Kevin Kelly during the live broadcast. You can check out 411’s live coverage and results RIGHT HERE.

– Just as a reminder, AXS TV will be airing select matches from Wrestle Kingdom 13 later tonight. The broadcast will feature Kenny Omega vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi and Chris Jericho vs. Tetsuya Naito from the event. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST. Also, NJPW is streaming its annual Near Year’s Dash show tomorrow morning for free on NJPW World.

During the pre-show for Wrestle Kingdom 13, Ryusuke Taguchi, Togi Makabe, and Toru Yano won a gauntlet match to get a shot at the Openweight Six-Man tag titles at the event. They will face the team of Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Taiji Ishimori for the belts at New Year’s Dash.