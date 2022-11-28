WrestleCade SuperShow 2022 Results: Mike Bailey Battles Dax Harwood, More

WrestleCade held its 2022 SuperShow on Saturday in North Carolina, featuring Mike Bailey vs. Dax Harwood and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on aired on Title Match Network, below per Fightful:

* No DQ Match: Taya Valkyrie defeated Masha Slamovich

* The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, George South & Kerry Morton defeated The Dawsons, John Skyler & The Beer City Bruiser

* Carlito defeated Dirty Dango

* The Extreme Horsemen & Brock Anderson defeated Austin Aries, EC3 & Fodder

* Bandido defeated Colby Corino and Lince Dorado and Shane Taylor

* AML Championship Match: Johnny WrestleCade defeated Brad Attitude (c) by DQ

* Nick Aldis won a 31 man battle royal.

* IMPACT Tag Team Championships Match: Heath & Rhino defeated Brian Myers & Matt Cardona

* Dax Harwood defeated Mike Bailey

* No DQ Match: Matt Hardy defeated Jeff Jarrett

* The Briscoes defeated Matt Taven & Mike Bennett