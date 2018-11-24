wrestling / News
WrestleCade SuperShow Results: Nick Aldis Battles Jack Swagger
November 24, 2018
Credit Wrestling Inc:
* Nick Aldis (c) defeated Jake Hager (NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship)
* Johnny Impact and PJ Black defeated Ultimo Dragon and Juventud Guerrera (Lucha Tag Rules)(with Sonny Onoo)
* Fallah Bahh won the Battle Royal.
* Caleb Konley (c) defeated Psicosis, Mil Muertes, Jason Kincaid, Marty the Moth, and Luchasaurus (AML World Championship Ladder Match)
* Crazzy Steve defeated Vampiro (Casket Match)
* Taya Valkyrie defeated Penelope Ford
* Carlito Colon and Eddie Edwards defeated MVP and Moose
* CW Anderson defeated Kid Kash (with Jerry Lynn as the special guest referee)
* The War Kings defeated The Boys
* Shane “Hurricane” Helms defeated Eli Drake
* Brandon Scott (c) defeated Billy Gunn (VCW Championship)