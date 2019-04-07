wrestling / News

WrestleMania 35 Lights Cause Fans to Chant ‘Turn the Lights Off’

April 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins WrestleMania 35

– WWE has an issue with its WrestleMania lighting, and fans are none too happy about it. The yellow lights that are part of the set-up were incredibly blinding for fans, which cause a “Turn the Lights Off” chant to kick up early in the show along with “We Can’t See”.

Some pictures and video of the lights issue have made their way online, as you can see below.

