wrestling / News
WrestleMania 35 Lights Cause Fans to Chant ‘Turn the Lights Off’
– WWE has an issue with its WrestleMania lighting, and fans are none too happy about it. The yellow lights that are part of the set-up were incredibly blinding for fans, which cause a “Turn the Lights Off” chant to kick up early in the show along with “We Can’t See”.
Some pictures and video of the lights issue have made their way online, as you can see below.
CRANKING AWAY is @AJStylesOrg! Will @RandyOrton tap out to the #CalfCrusher?! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/cFvfrfU34l
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 7, 2019
Massive “turn the lights off” chant. They’re blinding!!!! #WRESTLEMANIA pic.twitter.com/2X0EzYoVIm
— Jay Alletto (@JayAlletto) April 7, 2019
WWE has killed two of the lights & now the masses want the third one off…
I’ll keep you posted on Yellow Light Gate! #WRESTLEMANIA pic.twitter.com/iQCPTWqUY3
— Jay Alletto (@JayAlletto) April 7, 2019
This is why fans are chanting about the lights. #WresteMania35 pic.twitter.com/n67Xd8qlrb
— Pat Laprade (@PatLaprade) April 7, 2019
Hey @WWE, turn the fucking light off. It’s like staring into the sun. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Oh4ZEeVjHE
— Jason Solomon (@solomonster) April 7, 2019
The crowd is chanting “turn the lights off” & “we can’t see”. Because we can’t. I see spots. #WrestleMania35 pic.twitter.com/1PwNL6lZqU
— April @ 🗽Wrestlemania 35 (@AprilandPJ) April 7, 2019
Bright lights in fans faces as hey chant “Turns the lights off” #Wrestlemania35 pic.twitter.com/3kroRtaE4j
— The Ringside Seat Podcast (@RingSideSeatTTV) April 7, 2019
Chants of "turn the lights off" 😂 @WWE #WrestleMania #Wrestlemania35 pic.twitter.com/aEaTZErt2I
— Aaron 🍁Ⓥ (@AaronBates91) April 7, 2019
Lights are to bright t i'l see #WrestleMania35 pic.twitter.com/j5OCAFL1kI
— Mr BN King™👑 (@MrBNking) April 7, 2019
Here’s a look at the light issue fans are upset with. @ryansatin #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/v0dlHIRLLp
— Kellerman on Wrestling (@AKonWrestling) April 7, 2019
