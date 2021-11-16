WrestleMania 38 Initial Ticket Sales Reportedly Lower Than What WWE Expected

– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer had an update on WrestleMania 38 ticket sales. WWE put tickets on sale for the upcoming event last week and also held a highly promoted official ticket on-sale party at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. As of now, the two-night event is reportedly “far” from being a sellout.

According to Meltzer, after tickets went on sale last week, initial sales were lower than what WWE officials expected. Additionally, Meltzer said he spoke to WWE sources a week ago, and they indicated that tickets for the event would be “easier” in terms of price since the show is going to be two nights in the Dallas/Arlington area next year. However, WWE apparently did not live up to that claim, and tickets were priced higher than expected, which likely scared some fans away (More details on early floor seat ticket prices are available HERE).

Also, Meltzer indicated that some ticket prices for the event have already lowered, and he speculated that ticket sales would continue to lower after the early tickets for fans who wanted them were sold.

WWE’s WrestleMania 38, which is being billed as “the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history,” is scheduled for Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 next year at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.