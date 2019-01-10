Wrestler Was Pulled From WWE Worlds Collide After Initial Announcement

WWE pulled one of its roster members from its new Worlds Collide tournament after the initial announcement. While the announcement listed a “Superstar to Be Named” under the participating talent by the time it made the rounds, Wrestling Inc reports that that spot was originally filled by Humberto Carrillo.

Carrillo is better known as Ultimo Ninja, and was part of the new batch of WWE Performance Center recruits from last October. He has worked a match on NXT TV as well, and was listed in the initial announcement under the 205 Live participants.

The tournament will feature five talent each from NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live, and will take place at Royal Rumble Axxess. It starts out as a battle royal that will determine the first-round matches for the tournament, which concludes on January 27th before starting the day before. The winner gets a future title shot.