As previously reported, WWE released several talents from the company, including the Good Brothers, Sonya Deville, Blair Davenport, and more. Fightful Select has details on several of the talents let go from the company.

* Karl Anderson is still injured and will be out for 3-6 months before he can get cleared. Anderson is said to be “in good spirits.” Releasing talent while they are hurt is reportedly unusual for WWE.

* Blair Davenport had been considered for a role with Piper Niven and Chelsea Green. She was brought to TV and the idea was pitched to her. A secret service outfit was being prepared before her release but was delayed. This all happened around the Royal Rumble. There had previously been reports about the company wanting to use her more, but she hadn’t been discussed for plans in November, December, and early January.

* Some in the company thought highly of Giovanni Vinci when the vignettes were made for him last year. Some believe he was moved down the card with WWE knowing he wouldn’t be brought back.

* There’s no word on whether Alba Fyre was released like her tag partner Isla Dawn allegedly was. One talent claimed Dawn was on last night’s TV.

* AOP and Paul Ellering plan to continue to perform, according to those close to him.

* Some in NXT think that the releases are part of plans to call up several new wrestlers to the main roster this year.