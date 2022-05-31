Wrestling Entertainment Series Announces Postponement for Debut Event

– It looks like the debut event for Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES), a new promotion by former WWE Superstars the Authors of Pain, will not be taking place on June 4 as originally planned. Initially, wrestler Chelsea Green tweeted yesterday in response to a tweet by FITE TV advertising the show, “Actually it’s cancelled,” which you can see below.

Following the announcement, the official WES Twitter account posted an update on the postponement. The event has now been moved from June 4 to July 9 at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, UK. The announcement reads as follows:

“Unfortunately, we have to postpone our first event. Wrestling Entertainment Series will now debut on July 9th at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham. Sorry for any inconvenience caused. For any questions about your tickets contact @nottinghamarena #WES #WESNOTTINGHAM”

Green was scheduled to compete at the event in a match where she’d team with Deonna Purrazzo against Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood for the inaugural WES Women’s Tag Team Championship. In the main event, former WWE Superstar Adam “The Titan” Scherr was scheduled to take on former UFC heavyweight title contender Alistair Overeem for the WES World Championship.

Other major former WWE names scheduled to appear on the show included CJ Perry (Lana), Dean Muhtadi (Mojo Rawley), Lince Dorado, Samuray Del Sol (Kalisto), and Lina Fanene (Nia Jax).

Actually it’s cancelled. — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) May 31, 2022