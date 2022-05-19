Wrestling Entertainment Series Issues Press Release To Hype Debut Show

As previously reported, the former Authors of Pain announced the launch of their new promotion, Wrestling Entertainment Series, next month. The main event of the first show will be for the WES World title, with Adam Scherr battling Alistair Overeem. WES has issued a press release hyping the card.

WES Debut Card Revealed

Nottingham, UK: The full action-packed debut Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) card has been revealed for June 4th at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham.

Worlds collide in the main event as former WWE Universal Champion Adam ‘The Titan’ Scherr (formerly known as Braun Strowman) and MMA & Kickboxing legend Alistair Overeem face-off for the WES World Championship.

The co-main event will see Lina Fanene (Nia Jax in WWE) reignite her old rivalry with C.J. Perry (Lana in WWE) as they battle for the WES Women’s World Championship.

After two years apart, The Legion of Pain, Gzim Selmani & Sunny Dhinsa, reunite under the watchful eye of Paul Ellering. They go up against former WWE tag team duo of Westin Blake & Steve Maclin for the WES World Tag Team Championship.

Killer Kross, Samuray Del Sol (formerly WWE’s Kalisto), and Jonah, will all lock horns in an exciting triple-threat match which pits three very different styles against one another.

The WES Women’s World Tag Team Championship is also up for grabs as the duo of Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood face the team of Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green.

Full WES Card

**Live on FITE.tv**

Main Event

World Championship

Adam ‘The Titan’ Scherr vs. Alistair Overeem

Co-Main Event

Women’s World Championship

Lina Fanene vs. C.J. Perry

World Tag Team Championship

Legion of Pain w/Paul Ellering vs. Blake & Maclin

Triple Threat Match

Killer Kross vs. Samuray Del Sol vs. Jonah

Women’s World Tag Team Championship

Madison & Tenille vs. Purrazzo & Green

Singles Match

Dean Muhtadi vs. Lince Dorado

**Free Live Pre-Show**

Singles Match

Mike Bennett vs. Biff Busick

Singles Match

Dirty Dango vs. Levis Valenzuela Jr.