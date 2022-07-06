Wrestling Entertainment Series Cancels Debut Event, Cites Talent ‘Not Showing Up’

Wrestling Entertainment Series’ heavily-promoted debut show has been canceled, with the company citing talent “not showing up” as the reason. WES posted to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that the show, which was set to take place on Saturday, has been canceled and that they believe they “still will be able to show [an event] in the near future.”

The full statement notes that they were forced to cancel due to “so many talent not showing up” and noted that all scheduled talent was paid in full. It specifically notes that Lina Fanene, aka the former Nia Jax, was “paid her deposit as well while she changed her mind and did not want to show up and wrestle anymore.”

WES was initially set to debut on June 4th but was postponed. Fanene called out WES on Sunday for advertising her for a meet & greet, noting that “I do not know why I am still on this poster, but I will REPEAT myself again…I will NOT be at the show. Please do not buy a ticket thinking you will see me perform or get a chance to meet me. I hate this misleads people!”

A host of wrestling stars who were scheduled at one point for the show including Adam Scherr, Matthew Rehwoldt, Chelsea Green, and Lince Dorado have taken to Twitter to call the company out for the statement, as you can see below. WES’ full statement reads:

“Dear fans and followers, unfortunately we will have to cancel the event scheduled for this Saturday at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. We are deeply disappointed in the news that we have to share but with so many talent not showing up we will have no choice then to cancel the event. “Our team worked so hard on this event day in and day out for the fans to come with a different type of wrestling event and believe that we still will be able to show that in the near future. “We do want to say that all our talent that was scheduled have been paid in full and that Lina Fanene was paid her deposit as well while she changed her mind and did not want to show up and wrestle anymore. For now we will have to apologize for this, but we promise that it will not end here. See you soon!”

Straight garbage to try and blame talent not showing up. I’m not a stooge but the truth will come out. Y’all are good at finding it. — Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) July 6, 2022

. @wesofficialtv Be better. If you love wrestling just leave it to the pros or actually do what what you say you’re going to. “Wrestlers no showing” – ain’t ever going to be a thing. Maybe 1 or 2. But not enough to warrant cancelling a show. We love this. ✌️ — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) July 6, 2022

Talent “not showing up” What a laugh… https://t.co/nLviKrWwUa — Matthew Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) July 6, 2022

Instead of blaming the talent who took weeks off to come work for your NEW company under the impression you could be trusted… try refunding the fans & apologizing for your lack of organization. https://t.co/PDePCzITAF — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) July 6, 2022

I refuse to let anyone control my emotions. With that being said, I am available in the US/MEXICO/Canada/PR this weekend 7/8 – 7/11. If we worked together before let's make a deal. Stay #luchalithttps://t.co/mKD0pc4epq https://t.co/ilCkJSLVRM — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) July 6, 2022