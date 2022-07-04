Former Nia Jax Calls Out Wrestling Entertainment Series For Continuing To Advertise Her

In a post on Twitter, Lina Fanene (formerly Nia Jax), called out the people behind upstart promotion Wrestling Entertainment Series for falsely advertising her. She used to be set for a match with CJ Perry (fka Lana), but Perry is no longer part of the show and it seems Fanene isn’t either. The event is currently scheduled to take place on July 9.

She wrote: “I do not know why I am still on this poster, but I will REPEAT myself again…I will NOT be at the show. Please do not buy a ticket thinking you will see me perform or get a chance to meet me. I hate this misleads people!”