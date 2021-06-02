wrestling / News
Wrestling Industry Reacts to Today’s WWE Releases: CM Punk, Renee Paquette, More
– As reported earlier, the wrestling industry has been rocked by he news of today’s WWE talent releases. The list of names who were released today include the likes of former Universal champion Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Murphy, and Santana Garrett. A number of WWE Superstars have taken to Twitter and shared their reactions or comments to he news, including Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, and more.
Alexa Bliss previously worked a storyline in WWE with Strowman with Bray Wyatt, and the two also teamed together in the Mixed Match Challenge. More recently, Naomi and Lana were tag team partners and competed for the WWE Women’s tag team titles together last month on Raw.
Bliss wrote, “terrible,” along with a broken heart emoji in response to the Strowman news. Meanwhile, Naomi tweeted her support for her former tag team partner. She wrote, “I am always your friend/bestie/sis no matter what @LanaWWE #ravishingglow”
Wow… 💔
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) June 2, 2021
💔 terrible https://t.co/qhdrnGnRAE
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 2, 2021
That one really freaking stung. It’s gonna be one hell of a Lovelace world 🤘🏼❤️
— Tegan Nox 🏴 (@TeganNoxWWE_) June 2, 2021
— Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) June 2, 2021
— ℭ𝔥𝔞𝔯𝔩𝔦𝔢 𝔊𝔦𝔯𝔩 🎮 (@DakotaKai_WWE) June 2, 2021
I am always your friend/bestie/sis no matter what @LanaWWE #ravishingglow pic.twitter.com/ug9mqyQDnC
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) June 2, 2021
Outside of the company, Oral Sessions host and former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette (aka Renee Young) criticized WWE for the “mismanagement” of its talent roster. She wrote on Twitter, “What a horrible mismanagement of some really talented people. Sucks.”
Meanwhile, CM Punk posted a gif from Trading Places, which seems to be commenting on the rumors and talk that along with these recent releases, WWE officials might be looking to sell the company. You can view those tweets from wrestlers and industry veterans below.
What a horrible mismanagement of some really talented people. Sucks.
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 2, 2021
— player/coach (@CMPunk) June 2, 2021
Every one of those people will be fine.
Work hard. Be you. Be successful. Be your own boss. HAVE FUN!
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 2, 2021
I’m pretty sure me Mo-capping your stuff is the Kiss of death in WWE. Sorry Buddy and Alestair. 🤷🏾♂️
— El Consigliere (@KennyKingPb2) June 2, 2021
Their shit gonna look FYE tho. 😎
— El Consigliere (@KennyKingPb2) June 2, 2021
Good idea. @ringofhonor Slayer might have a point here. https://t.co/jMtGQhNoxy
— El Consigliere (@KennyKingPb2) June 2, 2021
You’re all going to do great. Keep your heads up.
— CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) June 2, 2021
Damn…thanks @njpw1972 for not dumping us during the pandemic…or even after. #GaijinGrateful
— Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) June 2, 2021
Anyone who knows how talented this man is knows that this isn't the End. https://t.co/o8lez1f5NT
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) June 2, 2021
Evil Uno is not happy about anyone losing their job. You shouldn't either.
— EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) June 2, 2021
🌟 vs 👿@WWEAleister @IMPACTWRESTLING 👀
— THE WRESTLING GOD (@TheMooseNation) June 2, 2021
There is NOBODY who is Going to Break These @WWE Releases Down Better than VIC VENOM. Why? Simply because Vic is Going to Look at the BUSINESS SIDE and not the MARK SIDE. Is there something more here than meets the eye?!
Starting at .75 cents a week!https://t.co/4PpdGbwQbH pic.twitter.com/92t4k22gRu
— Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) June 2, 2021
Cue to Braun flipping Titan Towers…. https://t.co/zY0QDiS4Uc
— Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) June 2, 2021
You'll shine wherever you go
— Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) June 2, 2021
Vince has to be positioning to sell the WWE right?
— Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) June 2, 2021
