Wrestling Industry Reacts to Today’s WWE Releases: CM Punk, Renee Paquette, More

June 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As reported earlier, the wrestling industry has been rocked by he news of today’s WWE talent releases. The list of names who were released today include the likes of former Universal champion Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Murphy, and Santana Garrett. A number of WWE Superstars have taken to Twitter and shared their reactions or comments to he news, including Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, and more.

Alexa Bliss previously worked a storyline in WWE with Strowman with Bray Wyatt, and the two also teamed together in the Mixed Match Challenge. More recently, Naomi and Lana were tag team partners and competed for the WWE Women’s tag team titles together last month on Raw.

Bliss wrote, “terrible,” along with a broken heart emoji in response to the Strowman news. Meanwhile, Naomi tweeted her support for her former tag team partner. She wrote, “I am always your friend/bestie/sis no matter what @LanaWWE #ravishingglow”

Outside of the company, Oral Sessions host and former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette (aka Renee Young) criticized WWE for the “mismanagement” of its talent roster. She wrote on Twitter, “What a horrible mismanagement of some really talented people. Sucks.”

Meanwhile, CM Punk posted a gif from Trading Places, which seems to be commenting on the rumors and talk that along with these recent releases, WWE officials might be looking to sell the company. You can view those tweets from wrestlers and industry veterans below.

