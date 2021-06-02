Wrestling Industry Reacts to Today’s WWE Releases: CM Punk, Renee Paquette, More

– As reported earlier, the wrestling industry has been rocked by he news of today’s WWE talent releases. The list of names who were released today include the likes of former Universal champion Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Murphy, and Santana Garrett. A number of WWE Superstars have taken to Twitter and shared their reactions or comments to he news, including Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, and more.

Alexa Bliss previously worked a storyline in WWE with Strowman with Bray Wyatt, and the two also teamed together in the Mixed Match Challenge. More recently, Naomi and Lana were tag team partners and competed for the WWE Women’s tag team titles together last month on Raw.

Bliss wrote, “terrible,” along with a broken heart emoji in response to the Strowman news. Meanwhile, Naomi tweeted her support for her former tag team partner. She wrote, “I am always your friend/bestie/sis no matter what @LanaWWE #ravishingglow”

That one really freaking stung. It’s gonna be one hell of a Lovelace world 🤘🏼❤️ — Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) June 2, 2021

pic.twitter.com/B6JnzOhFCb — Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) June 2, 2021

Outside of the company, Oral Sessions host and former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette (aka Renee Young) criticized WWE for the “mismanagement” of its talent roster. She wrote on Twitter, “What a horrible mismanagement of some really talented people. Sucks.”

Meanwhile, CM Punk posted a gif from Trading Places, which seems to be commenting on the rumors and talk that along with these recent releases, WWE officials might be looking to sell the company. You can view those tweets from wrestlers and industry veterans below.

What a horrible mismanagement of some really talented people. Sucks. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 2, 2021

Every one of those people will be fine. Work hard. Be you. Be successful. Be your own boss. HAVE FUN! — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 2, 2021

I’m pretty sure me Mo-capping your stuff is the Kiss of death in WWE. Sorry Buddy and Alestair. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — El Consigliere (@KennyKingPb2) June 2, 2021

Their shit gonna look FYE tho. 😎 — El Consigliere (@KennyKingPb2) June 2, 2021

Good idea. @ringofhonor Slayer might have a point here. https://t.co/jMtGQhNoxy — El Consigliere (@KennyKingPb2) June 2, 2021

You’re all going to do great. Keep your heads up. — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) June 2, 2021

Damn…thanks @njpw1972 for not dumping us during the pandemic…or even after. #GaijinGrateful — Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) June 2, 2021

Anyone who knows how talented this man is knows that this isn't the End. https://t.co/o8lez1f5NT — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) June 2, 2021

Evil Uno is not happy about anyone losing their job. You shouldn't either. — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) June 2, 2021

There is NOBODY who is Going to Break These @WWE Releases Down Better than VIC VENOM. Why? Simply because Vic is Going to Look at the BUSINESS SIDE and not the MARK SIDE. Is there something more here than meets the eye?!

Starting at .75 cents a week!https://t.co/4PpdGbwQbH pic.twitter.com/92t4k22gRu — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) June 2, 2021

Cue to Braun flipping Titan Towers…. https://t.co/zY0QDiS4Uc — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) June 2, 2021

You'll shine wherever you go — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) June 2, 2021