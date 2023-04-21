Wrestling Open Full Results 04.20.2023: Ichiban vs. Brad Hollister For Wrestling Open Championship, More

Wrestling Open hosted their latest show on April 20 in Worcester, MA. You can find the complete results (via PWPonderings) and see some highlights below.

* Bryce Donovan defeated Aaron Rourke

* Bobby Orlando defeated Pedro Dones

* MORTAR & Brian Milonas defeated Rex Lawless & RJ Rude

* Marcus Mathers defeated Judas Icarus

* Hispanic Mechanics (Jos A & Jos B) defeated Fresh Air (Macrae Martin & Junior Benito)

* Anastasia Morningstar defeated Notorious Mimi

* IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championships: Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) defeated Fancy Snipers (Ryan Clancy & TJ Crawford) and The Stetson Ranch (Steven Stetson & Brett Ryan Gosselin)

* Wrestling Open Championship Tournament Finals: Ichiban defeated Brad Hollister