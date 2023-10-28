wrestling / News
Wrestling Revolver Sets Los Angeles Debut For Next Month, Ronda Rousey Comments
Wrestling Revolver is set to make its Los Angeles debut next month, and Ronda Rousey took to Twitter to comment. The promotion announced on Friday that it is set to make its California debut on November 16th in Los Angeles, as you can see below.
Rousey retweeted the post and added:
“How very convenient…”
As reported earlier, Rousey made a surprise return to the ring last night when she teamed with Marina Shafir at Lucha VaVOOM event in Los Angeles.
