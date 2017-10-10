Wrestling’s 4Rs: The Right, Wrong and Ridiculous of WWE Smackdown  

How the 4Rs of wRestling Work!

Here is a quick explanation of the 4R’s. The column will run TWO-THREE times a week. We will group our feelings on the shows in various categories: The Right, the wRong and the Ridiculous. The Right is stuff that worked very well: a great promo, a great match and so on. PuRgatoRy is a section between the right and wrong. It shows equal traits from both sides that cannot be ignored and needs discussed. It is not a bad place per say, as things can get remedied or go the wrong way the very next week. The wRong is what it sounds like: bad matches, bad or boring promos and so on. The Ridiculous is stuff that had no right on TV: Stupid angles and so on. And there is always a possibility of a 5th R, which is as bad as they come. This column is supposed to be analytical, and at the right time very critical of the shows, it was the whole reason it was created. This is not a “mark” column, nor a “smark” column, our goal is to analyze the show from many different fronts, reward the good and call out the bad. We will not apologize for our opinions, they are as they are, whether positive or negative.

SMACKDOWN 9.26.17

– Carmella & Natalya defeated Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch [**]

– Bobby Roode d. Mike Kanellis [SQUASH]

– Tye Dillinger defeated Baron Corbin [*]

– Randy Orton defeated Aiden English [¼*]

THE Right:

Carmella & Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch: Lynch cleared the ring of Carmella early but after the break, Natalya caught her with a discus clothesline. Lynch rolled through her clutches and tagged Charlotte who ran wild. Charlotte hit a Spear on Natalya and went for the Figure-8 but Natalya was able to block. Carmella nailed Lynch with her briefcase on the outside and the distraction allowed Natalya to attack her from behind and lock in the Sharpshooter for the submission. Charlotte’s fire segment with Natalya was pretty good, which is a pretty good sign for the potential quality of their match at the PPV. They thankfully didn’t do the Carmella reluctant partner gimmick here and I liked that the briefcase shot took out Lynch, allowing Natalya to catch Charlotte off guard for the win. It’s a good way to give Natalya some heat in build and it shows that the Sharpshooter could be Charlotte’s Achilles heel. The match wasn’t anything to write home about but the little things to help build Natalya/Charlotte were a pleasant surprise.

The Usos Read The New Day Their Last Rites: The Usos talked about how The New Day won’t have a 3 on 2 advantage at Hell in the Cell and won’t be able to perform their usual shenanigans. The Usos claimed they raised the tag division to a new level and at Hell in the Cell, they will put the division on lock once again. The New Day came out and said since they started feuding, they’ve stolen every show they fought on. In their final meeting, the results will be the same as the last time they met, with the New Day walking out as Smackdown Tag Team Champions. A very simple and effect final push for the tag team Hell in the Cell. The Usos’ killed it on the microphone, making points about how the Hell in the Cell is made for them and they are the team to beat. On the opposite end, The New Day reminded them that they have their number and know they’re in for a war. The war of words worked here and coming out this you had incredible expectations that they would deliver an insane conclusion to their feud at the PPV.

Shane McMahon/Kevin Owens Face To Face: Shane McMahon added a Falls Count Anywhere stipulation to the Hell in the Cell match, saying he didn’t want any boundaries or limits to what he could do to Owens at the PPV. Kevin Owens came through the crowd and Shane called him a coward for not coming to the ring to confront him. Owens walked out so Shane decided to go after him. Shane made it to the concourse and Owens blindsided him, triggering a brawl. Owens power bombed Shane through a merchandise table and then made his way back to the ring. Owens said he was thrilled about the Falls Count Anywhere rules because he wanted to do whatever he wanted to Shane. Owens guaranteed he would throw Shane off the Hell in the Cell as Shane slowly made his way back into the arena. Owens told Shane to stop otherwise he wouldn’t make it to Hell in the Cell. Owens went after Shane but Shane fought back only for Owens to throw him over the announce table. Owens finished Shane off with the Pop-Up Powerbomb to end the show. A terrific final segment to conclude a tremendous build. The lay out was clever, the beat down on Shane was strong and Owens came across as the most psychotic and dangerous man on the roster coming out of this. Much like the New Day/Usos segment, this segment put over the danger and violence that we’re all should be expecting in their Hell in the Cell match and you really felt the hatred that this feud has been projecting. This was the perfect exclamation point on the best start to finish story on Smackdown this year.

puRgatoRy:

Shinsuke Nakamura Promo: Renee Young interviewed Shinsuke Nakamura in the ring to start the show. He said that Mahal’s words haven’t hurt him and he promised to take his WWE Championship. The Singh Brothers interrupted to introduce Jinder Mahal but Mahal attacked Nakamura from behind. Nakamura fought back, laying out Mahal with a series of kicks but the Singh Brothers grapped his legs, allowing Mahal to nail him, leading to a 3 on 1 assault. Mahal laid him out with the Khallas and stood tall over him. This was nothing special, the beat down and brawl was actually pretty sloppy. Nakamura probably shouldn’t have been laid out in the final segment of this feud and really this is a flat note to end on in an already flat program.

Mike Kanellis vs. Bobby Roode: Kanellis went on the attack right away but Roode answered right back with a spine buster. He finished Kanellis quickly with the Glorious DDT. After the match, Dolph Ziggler came out and said he was trying to come up with his entrance for Hell in the Cell. He came out doing wacky stuff like playing a drum and blowing an air horn. Ziggler said Roode’s entrance allowed himself to weasel into the WWE but when the bell rings, Ziggler will expose him as nothing more than an entrance. Roode needed a quick win to put him over prior to his PPV in-ring debut so the quick squash was fine. The Ziggler wackiness and promo tonight was the best to date as he made his message of him being the real deal while Roode was just an extravagant entrance abundantly clear. The groundwork for the Ziggler/Roode match is super easy, it’s just a shame they wasted multiple weeks setting it up.

Tye Dillinger vs. Baron Corbin: Dillinger fired away at the start and he landed a super kick on Corbin, sending him to the floor. Corbin shoved Dillinger off the apron, sending him crashing into the steps. Back in, Dillinger caught Corbin with a small package for the victory. AJ Styles appeared on screen after the match, telling Corbin it’s great to watch someone take short cuts fall and he warns Corbin that his opportunities are getting cut short. Corbin as a threat at the PPV is pretty much dead after this lost, the surprise roll-up doesn’t do anything for either Dillinger or Corbin. It gave them a reason to officially add Dillinger to the Styles/Corbin match but neither guy looks like any sort of threat to AJ Styles and the US Championship.

Aiden English vs. Randy Orton: Rusev distracted Orton right at the bell, allowing English to go on the attack. Orton pressed him into the RKO for the win. There’s really nothing to really dive into here. Orton won a quick match, Rusev did nothing to Orton so much like Baron Corbin, he’s pretty much dead in terms of being any sort of threat to Randy or being able to get any sort of momentum from beating Orton at the PPV. This got the live crowd their RKO pop and did nothing more.

THE wRong:

NOTHING

THE Ridiculous:

NOTHING

