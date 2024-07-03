WSW Most Wanted Night Three Results 6.30.24: Nic Nemeth Battles Brian Cage, More

WSW held night three of its Most Wanted event on Sunday in Sydney, Australia with Nic Nemeth facing Brian Cage and more. You can see the full results below from the Triller TV-airing event, per Fightful:

* Jack Cartwheel def. TJP

* WSW Women’s Championship Match: Ash By Elegance def. Frankie B, Lena Kross, and Shazza McKenzie

* WSW World Heavyweight Championship Street Fight: Hammerstone def. Elijah

* WSW Australian Championship Match: Shigehiro Irie def. Ben Braxton, Chris Basso, and Jack Bonza

* WSW Tag Team Championships Match: The Parea def. The Joker And The Thief

* Nic Nemeth def. Brian Cage

.@_Iam_Elijah_ should be deported for attacking an injured man (ME!) from behind with a guitar!@WSWWrestlingAUS pic.twitter.com/xhGb21Vroi — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 30, 2024