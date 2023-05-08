wrestling / News

WWC Anniversario 50 To Air Live on FITE TV

May 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWC Anniversario 50 Image Credit: WWC

WWC is bringing their Anniversario show live to PPV for the first time courtesy of FITE TV. The 50th anniversary show, which takes place from Bayamon, Puerto Rico, is listed on FITE for a $19.99 price and will be available in the US.

PWInsider reports that the current plan is to have only Spanish-language commentary for the show, which will be headlined by Intelecto Cinco Estrellas defending the WWC Universal Championship against Carlito Colon.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWC Anniversario, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading