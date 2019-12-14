wrestling / News

WWE 365 Special on Seth Rollins Releasing Next Weekend

December 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins Raw

– A new WWE 365 special will focus on Seth Rollins and releases later this month. Rollins posted to Twitter to note that WWE 365: Seth Rollins will premiere on December 22nd and look at Rollins’ journey over the past year.

Rollins is the latest star to get a WWE 365 documentary following Kevin Owens, Alexa Bliss, and AJ Styles.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Seth Rollins, WWE 365, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading