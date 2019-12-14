wrestling / News
WWE 365 Special on Seth Rollins Releasing Next Weekend
December 13, 2019 | Posted by
– A new WWE 365 special will focus on Seth Rollins and releases later this month. Rollins posted to Twitter to note that WWE 365: Seth Rollins will premiere on December 22nd and look at Rollins’ journey over the past year.
Rollins is the latest star to get a WWE 365 documentary following Kevin Owens, Alexa Bliss, and AJ Styles.
The time frame of this couldn’t have been any more interesting. A lot can change in year. pic.twitter.com/gEeUcUXKBG
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 13, 2019
