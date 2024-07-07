WWE News: Adam Pearce Says ‘Decisions’ Will Be Made Regarding Drew McIntyre & CM Punk, R-Truth (Sort Of) Congratulates DIY

– Adam Pearce is stepping up to make “decisions” regarding Drew McIntyre & CM Punk after their altercation at Money in the Bank. As noted, McIntyre cashed in his newly-won Money in the Bank briefcase on last night’s PPV, only to have Punk come down and attack McIntyre and cost him the match. McIntyre lost it after the show and attacked officials as well as Adam Pearce on the post-show, and Pearce posted to his Twitter account on Sunday regarding the situation.

The Raw GM wrote:

“Last night in Toronto was emotionally charged in so many ways. Good and bad. Understatement. I personally apologize for the interruption to the post show and my anger. Poor Jackie feared for her life. Understatement. Decisions to be made regarding McIntyre/Punk. Understatement.”

– R-Truth congratulated the new WWE Tag Team Champions DIY — kind of. The Raw star posted to Twitter on Saturday following Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa’s title win on Smackdown, writing: