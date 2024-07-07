CM Punk Ruins Drew McIntyre’s Cash-In, Damian Priest Retains At WWE Money in the Bank

It was a chaotic scene in the World Heavyweight title match at WWE Money in the Bank, but Damian Priest retained in the end. The match was between Priest and Seth Rollins, but Drew McIntyre came out to cash in his MITB briefcase that he won earlier in the night. Just when McIntyre was set to win the title, CM Punk once again cost him a title opportunity. Punk beat McIntyre with a chair, then hit him with the belt, allowing Priest to hit a South of Heaven for the win.

As a result of the pre-match stipulation, Punk also screwed over Seth Rollins, who can never get another title shot as long as Priest is champion.

Priest has been champion for 92 days after winning it at Wrestlemania 40. He’s in his first reign.

