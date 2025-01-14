wrestling / News
WWE News: Adam Pearce On Lyra Valkyria’s Women’s Intercontinental Title Win, Raw Highlights Video
January 14, 2025 | Posted by
Adam Pearce took to social media to Congratulate Lyra Valkyria on her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title win. Valkyria became the inaugural champion by beating Dakota Kai on last night’s Raw. Pearce posted to his Twitter account with a pic of himself and the new champion, writing:
“Honored to witness history firsthand tonight in San Jose. Congratulations to the very first Women’s Intercontinental Champion, @Real_Valkyria!”
– WWE has posted the highlights video for last night’s Raw as you can see below:
