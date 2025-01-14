wrestling / News

WWE News: Adam Pearce On Lyra Valkyria’s Women’s Intercontinental Title Win, Raw Highlights Video

January 14, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Lyra Valkyria 1-13-25 Image Credit: WWE

Adam Pearce took to social media to Congratulate Lyra Valkyria on her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title win. Valkyria became the inaugural champion by beating Dakota Kai on last night’s Raw. Pearce posted to his Twitter account with a pic of himself and the new champion, writing:

“Honored to witness history firsthand tonight in San Jose. Congratulations to the very first Women’s Intercontinental Champion, @Real_Valkyria!”

– WWE has posted the highlights video for last night’s Raw as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adam Pearce, Lyra Valkyria, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading