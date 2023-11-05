– As previously reported, former NXT Women’s Champion and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane returned to WWE yesterday at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. She helped Iyo Sky retain her title against Bianca Belair, and it looks like she allied herself with the Damage CTRL member. Since her return, WWE.com has added Kairi Sane to the SmackDown roster for her profile page.

Additionally, PWInsider reports that Kairi Sane returned to the United States with the rest of the WWE roster yesterday.